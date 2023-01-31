Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Sci-Tech Center’s building condemned
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has condemned the building owned by the Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York. The museum’s closure could last several months. The Stone Street location’s basement filled up with 3 feet of water, says executive director Steve Karon, adding to other...
wwnytv.com
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old’s Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown has been sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris was going to take ownership of the building from Stewart’s in December after a new store opened right down the street on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, February 3, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 9:01 A.M. Augustinian Academy: CLOSED. Lowville Academy: CLOSED. Lowville Food Pantry: CLOSED. Lowville Free Library: CLOSED. Osceola Senior Dining Site: CLOSED. Rome City School District: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
wwnytv.com
SnowTown USA getting things started with Thompson Park circle freeze
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The weather is right and SnowTown USA is just days from getting underway. It brings back snow sculpting, ice skating and a slew of outdoor events to Watertown for the first time in years. The roundabout in Thompson Park circle is flooded with ice for...
syracuse.com
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
wwnytv.com
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least 12 vehicles, including 4 tractor trailers, were involved in a pileup on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon. Town of Watertown Fire Chief David Johnston told 7 News it appears a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the southbound lane between the Arsenal Street (Exit 45) and Watertown Center (Exit 44) exits at around 1:20 p.m.
CNY Truck Driver Lucky to Be Alive After Massive 12 Car Pileup in Upstate NY
A Central New York driver is lucky to be alive after being in the middle of a massive 12-car pileup in Upstate New York. Jerry Sevey drives to the Watertown area for work and has been doing so for years. Wednesday, February 1 he drove through a storm like no other.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Tom Spaulding talks Lowville Lions 'Mingle' event Thursday, February 9
LOWVILLE- It's to help community members understand more what the Lions are all about. That's what Lowville Lions Club President Tom Spaulding told us about their upcoming 'Mingle' event. It will be held Thursday, February 9 at the Bateman Draft House (7578 South State Street). No RSVP is required and...
Oswego City School District superintendent to resign in March
CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District superintendent, Dr. Mathis Calvin III, will resign on March 18, 2023, according to the district. Dr. Calvin has accepted the position of superintendent at Lockport City School District. The following letter was written by Dr. Calvin for the Oswego City School District community:
WNYT
Man airlifted to hospital after Warrensburg crash
A man from Black River in Jefferson County was airlifted to the hospital early Thursday morning, after crashing into a utility pole on Route 9 in Warrensburg. The call came in around 4 a.m. Thursday, said investigators. Ryan Lancto, 36, was travelling north when he veered into the southbound lane...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police: Local resident allegedly stole infant boots from Lowville Farmers Co-Op
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of a theft offense in Lowville, authorities say. Betty Silva, 52, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Village Police Department last Thursday. Silva is officially charged with one count of petit larceny. Officials say the Lowville Police received complaints last Monday from...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man accused of felony DWI charges in Oneida County: NYSP
TRENTON- A man from western New York is faced with numerous DWI accusations, including felonies, following a traffic stop Thursday evening in Oneida County. Brian A. Jagodzinski, 61, of Buffalo, NY was arrested shortly before 9:00 p.m. by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count each of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC w/a prior offense); aggravated unlicensed operation in the first-degree; and one misdemeanor count of using a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Former councilor challenges Fulton mayor
FULTON — Tom Kenyon, a lifelong resident of Fulton who served as the 1st Ward councilor for 14 years, is running for Mayor Deana Michaels’ seat in November. “The people in Fulton are not happy with the mayor that’s in there now, and most of the council,” Kenyon said in an interview. “They’ve been calling me, and I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because I don’t like the way we’re headed either.’”
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow for the usual suspects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a cold morning. Temperatures ranged from the double digits below zero to the double digits above. If that’s not cold enough for you, just wait a couple days. Lake effect snow is prompting a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Thursday...
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local resident charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing 30-pack of beer: LVP
LOWVILLE- A North Country resident is accused of stealing beer from a local chain supermarket store, authorities say. Brian R. Marino, 45, was arrested on January 19 by the Lowville Village Police. Marino is officially charged with petit larceny. According to police investigation, Marino allegedly stole a 30-pack of beer...
Onondaga County school district considers changing its name
North Syracuse, N.Y. – Should the North Syracuse Central School District change its name?. District officials are looking into the possibility of changing the school district’s name from North Syracuse to the Cicero-North Syracuse Central School District instead. Officials said they are considering the change because so many...
cnycentral.com
Report on Oswego County DSS turns up known issues with staffing, large caseloads
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bonadio Group points to short staffing, retention and overflowing caseloads in their newly-released report on the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Those, plus other factors, they say, are making it difficult to carry out what's required to investigate and monitor cases of abuse properly.
