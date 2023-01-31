ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wwnytv.com

Sci-Tech Center’s building condemned

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has condemned the building owned by the Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York. The museum’s closure could last several months. The Stone Street location’s basement filled up with 3 feet of water, says executive director Steve Karon, adding to other...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old’s Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown has been sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris was going to take ownership of the building from Stewart’s in December after a new store opened right down the street on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.
WATERTOWN, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, February 3, 2023

Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 9:01 A.M. Augustinian Academy: CLOSED. Lowville Academy: CLOSED. Lowville Food Pantry: CLOSED. Lowville Free Library: CLOSED. Osceola Senior Dining Site: CLOSED. Rome City School District: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
LOWVILLE, NY
syracuse.com

National office supply store to close its last CNY location

Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
CICERO, NY
wwnytv.com

13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least 12 vehicles, including 4 tractor trailers, were involved in a pileup on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon. Town of Watertown Fire Chief David Johnston told 7 News it appears a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the southbound lane between the Arsenal Street (Exit 45) and Watertown Center (Exit 44) exits at around 1:20 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego City School District superintendent to resign in March

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District superintendent, Dr. Mathis Calvin III, will resign on March 18, 2023, according to the district. Dr. Calvin has accepted the position of superintendent at Lockport City School District. The following letter was written by Dr. Calvin for the Oswego City School District community:
OSWEGO, NY
WNYT

Man airlifted to hospital after Warrensburg crash

A man from Black River in Jefferson County was airlifted to the hospital early Thursday morning, after crashing into a utility pole on Route 9 in Warrensburg. The call came in around 4 a.m. Thursday, said investigators. Ryan Lancto, 36, was travelling north when he veered into the southbound lane...
WARRENSBURG, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man accused of felony DWI charges in Oneida County: NYSP

TRENTON- A man from western New York is faced with numerous DWI accusations, including felonies, following a traffic stop Thursday evening in Oneida County. Brian A. Jagodzinski, 61, of Buffalo, NY was arrested shortly before 9:00 p.m. by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count each of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC w/a prior offense); aggravated unlicensed operation in the first-degree; and one misdemeanor count of using a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Former councilor challenges Fulton mayor

FULTON — Tom Kenyon, a lifelong resident of Fulton who served as the 1st Ward councilor for 14 years, is running for Mayor Deana Michaels’ seat in November. “The people in Fulton are not happy with the mayor that’s in there now, and most of the council,” Kenyon said in an interview. “They’ve been calling me, and I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because I don’t like the way we’re headed either.’”
FULTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Lake effect snow for the usual suspects

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a cold morning. Temperatures ranged from the double digits below zero to the double digits above. If that’s not cold enough for you, just wait a couple days. Lake effect snow is prompting a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Thursday...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local resident charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing 30-pack of beer: LVP

LOWVILLE- A North Country resident is accused of stealing beer from a local chain supermarket store, authorities say. Brian R. Marino, 45, was arrested on January 19 by the Lowville Village Police. Marino is officially charged with petit larceny. According to police investigation, Marino allegedly stole a 30-pack of beer...
cnycentral.com

Report on Oswego County DSS turns up known issues with staffing, large caseloads

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bonadio Group points to short staffing, retention and overflowing caseloads in their newly-released report on the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Those, plus other factors, they say, are making it difficult to carry out what's required to investigate and monitor cases of abuse properly.

