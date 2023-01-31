ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley added to Pro Bowl games over Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Baltimore Ravens backup-turned-starter Tyler Huntley has been added to the Pro Bowl Games, replacing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Huntley started four games in 2022 going 2-2 as a starter and throwing two touchdowns.

For my own sanity, I am going to assume the NFL first approached Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett to replace Allen and he respectfully declined. Rookies essentially play two straight years of football going back to his final season at Pitt. Pickett started 12 games, throwing for 2,404 yards, threw for seven touchdowns, rushed for three more and went 7-5 including 6-2 in the final eight games of the season.

Let us know in the comments if you think Pickett was offered the opportunity and passed or was he snubbed for Huntley.

