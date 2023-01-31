Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Sully County father and son sentenced for defrauding federal crop insurance programs
PIERRE, S.D.–A Sully County father and son have been sentenced in federal court on charges related to defrauding federal crop insurance programs. During a three-hour long sentencing hearing at the Federal Courthouse in Pierre Monday, 44 year-old Levi Garrett was sentenced by Chief Judge Roberto Lange to 24 months in federal prison. He was ordered to repay over $279,000 in restitution.
drgnews.com
Garretts sentenced to federal prison for crop insurance fraud
Two Sully County men convicted of False Statements in Connection with Federal Crop Insurance were sentenced this week (Jan. 30, 2023) in US District Court in Pierre. 68 year old James Garrett was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $1,045,544 in restitution to the United States.
drgnews.com
Eagle Butte man sentenced for theft from tribal elderly nutrition program
A federal judge has handed out the penalty to an Eagle Butte man convicted of Theft from an Indian Tribal Organization. Robert Chasing Hawk, Jr., age 39, was sentenced to two months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $9,869.86 in restitution to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Elderly Nutrition Program, and to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
drgnews.com
Eagle Butte men indicted for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury
Two men from Eagle Butte have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. 34 year old Taten Joseph Ducheneaux and 34 year old Taryn Joseph Ducheneaux each pleaded not guilty. Court information alleges both men assaulted another...
drgnews.com
Timber Lake Middle School Principal among SASD Outstanding Administrator awardees
The School Administrators of South Dakota (SASD) held a luncheon at the Ramkota Convention Center to recognize the eight Outstanding Administrators of South Dakota. Each was nominated by their respective administrator parent groups. They are:. Julie Marshall, Middle School Principal, Timber Lake School District. Chantal Ligtenberg, Elementary Principal, Meade School...
drgnews.com
Timothy Edward Swimmer, Jr., 1946-2023
Funeral services for Timothy Edward Swimmer, Jr., 76 of Wakpala will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Wakpala High School. Prayer services will be held at the Wakpala High School on Friday, February 10 at 7:00 pm with an all night wake to follow. There will also be an all night wake held at the Landmark Building in Eagle Butte, SD on Thursday, February 9 with the family meeting at the 4 mile at 4:30 pm MT. Interment under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home will take place at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Cemetery, Wakpala.
pottercountynews.com
Cronin Farms receives conservation awards
Dan Forgey, the agronomy manager at Cronin Farms in Gettysburg, was honored by two different organizations in January for his dedication to improving soil health and sharing his knowledge with other farmers. On Thursday, Jan. 12, he was awarded the No-Till Farmer Innovator Award for crop production at the 2023...
drgnews.com
Connie Steiger | 1933 - 2023
Connie Steiger, 89, of Mobridge passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Mobridge Regional Hospital. Private family services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements.
drgnews.com
William "Willie" Voller, 1927-2023
Mass of Christian Burial for William “Willie” Voller, 95, of Mobridge will be at 10 AM, Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be at 4 PM Sunday with a prayer service at 5 PM at the church. William passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Mobridge Regional Hospital.
