Funeral services for Timothy Edward Swimmer, Jr., 76 of Wakpala will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Wakpala High School. Prayer services will be held at the Wakpala High School on Friday, February 10 at 7:00 pm with an all night wake to follow. There will also be an all night wake held at the Landmark Building in Eagle Butte, SD on Thursday, February 9 with the family meeting at the 4 mile at 4:30 pm MT. Interment under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home will take place at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Cemetery, Wakpala.

WAKPALA, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO