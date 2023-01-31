ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

'Saved my skin': Demi Moore's go-to beauty tool is just $20 at Amazon

There’s no shortage of stunning women in Hollywood, but there are few with the kind of pop-cultural footprint Demi Moore's achieved — from an iconic magazine cover to an iconic dress to an iconic haircut, she was influencing us long before Instagram gave us a peek into her gorgeous real life. And in one behind-the-scenes look at her beauty routine, she reveals her go-to skin-care tool that’s actually affordable: the Makeup Eraser. How affordable? It’s just $20 on Amazon.
AOL Corp

Elizabeth Hurley has been using the same night serum for 25 years — and it's nearly 50% off at Amazon

How old is Elizabeth Hurley? I mean, it’s been 26 years since she graced the silver screen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery but she looks as amazing today at 57 as she did at 31 (have you see her Instagram???). Apparently, the actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track leading directly to the fountain of youth. But she’s not keeping it a secret: it's the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair and it’s on sale for $47 at Amazon, down from $92 — that's nearly 50% off!

