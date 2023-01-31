Roelmi adds two new ingredients to its ExceptionHyal line of full-spectrum hyaluronan ingredients

Menopausal women saw improvements in hair density and decrease in transepidermal water loss following six months of supplementation with the French maritime pine bark extract. A recent study1 found that supplementation with the French maritime pine bark extract, Pycnogenol (from Horphag Research; Hoboken, NJ), may help improve hair density in women with menopause, during which time women are more likely to be affected by female pattern hair loss. In the single center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study, 76 menopausal women took either placebo or 50 mg of Pycnogenol three times per day for a total of six months. Subjects were assessed at baseline, after two months, and after six months.

2 DAYS AGO