Roelmi adds two new ingredients to its ExceptionHyal line of full-spectrum hyaluronan ingredients

Mibelle Biochemistry has launched a powdered Haskap berry extract to support physical fitness and endurance
The extract, called EnduBerry Nu, is rich in the antioxidant anthocyanin cyanidin-3-glucoside, which may help fight excessive free radicals produced during exercise. Mibelle Biochemistry (Buchs, Switzerland) has launched a new powder extract sourced from Haskap berries, also known as blue honeysuckle (Lonicera caerulea). The extract, called EnduBerry Nu, is rich in the antioxidant anthocyanin cyanidin-3-glucoside, which can help fight excessive free radicals produced during exercise that can impair cell tissue functioning, contributing to muscle fatigue during prolonged activity.
Plant-wellness company Kadenwood acquires Probulin probiotic and microbiome brand
Probulin joins Kadenwood’s portfolio of plant-based-wellness brands. Plant-based-wellness company Kadenwood has acquired probiotic and microbiome brand Probulin. Probulin is a Hempfusion Wellness subsidiary. Kadenwood’s products are sold in outlets like CVS, Kroger, Safeway, and Walgreens. “The partnership expands Kadenwood’s premium portfolio of plant-based wellness products, providing new retail...
Polyphenol-rich tomato extract supports cardiovascular health through modulation of gut microbiome, says recent study
The study found that the polyphenol-rich tomato extract, Fruitflow, modulates gut microbiome to decrease trimethylamine-n-oxide, positively impacting cardiovascular health outcomes. New research1 has found evidence that a water-soluble tomato extract (Fruitflow) from Royal DSM may activate the gut-heart axis. In double-blind, placebo-controlled, cross-over study, 22 overweight and obese subjects were...
FoodTech startup Vgarden launches plant-based canned tuna
According to the company, the 100%-plant-derived product offers the same appearance, texture, and flavor of canned tunafish. FoodTech startup Vgarden Ltd. (Gan Shmuel, Israel) has launched a plant-based canned tuna that it says offers the same appearance, texture, and flavor of animal-based canned tunafish. The company says it spent 12 months testing ingredients and processes to create the product, which is made with pea protein and is now offered to the global B2B food market.
Olly expands to fitness market with new sports nutrition gummies
The new products are called Pre-Game Energize Gummy Rings and Post-Game Recovery Gummy Rings. Gummy-supplements leader Olly is entering the fitness market with two new product launches. The new products are called Pre-Game Energize Gummy Rings and Post-Game Recovery Gummy Rings. Pre-Game Energize Gummy Rings are designed to “help set...
Pycnogenol supplementation may support hair density in menopausal women, says recent study
Menopausal women saw improvements in hair density and decrease in transepidermal water loss following six months of supplementation with the French maritime pine bark extract. A recent study1 found that supplementation with the French maritime pine bark extract, Pycnogenol (from Horphag Research; Hoboken, NJ), may help improve hair density in women with menopause, during which time women are more likely to be affected by female pattern hair loss. In the single center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study, 76 menopausal women took either placebo or 50 mg of Pycnogenol three times per day for a total of six months. Subjects were assessed at baseline, after two months, and after six months.
