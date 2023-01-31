Read full article on original website
montgomerycountymd.gov
Suspect Arrested in Connection With Germantown Shooting
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Twon Kelly, of Kensington, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the area of Town Commons Court in Germantown. At approximately 2:13 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Suspect Arrested in Lanier Drive Homicide
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 12:44 a.m.,...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Investigate Montgomery Village Avenue Pedestrian Fatality
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road. At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers from the 6th District and...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Missing Sixteen-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Jennifer Soto Muralles, a missing 16-year-old from Takoma Park. Muralles was last seen on Thursday, February, 2, 2023, between 5 p.m. and...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Teen Identified After Making Anti-Semitic Calls to Jewish Center
Gaithersburg, MD - A 17-year-old Montgomery County teen is facing charges after making harassing and anti-Semitic phone calls. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Montgomery County Police responded to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, in the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road, where they met with a staff member who reported receiving multiple calls from a person who used anti-Semitic language.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Driver Charged in Connection With Bethesda Hit and Run
Gaithersburg, MD - A Fort Washington man has been charged in connection with a hit and run committed on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Anthony Warren Offutt is alleged to have been driving an Isuzu NRR box truck when, at approximately 3:13 p.m., he struck an adult male in the intersection of Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue.
montgomerycountymd.gov
‘It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings’ Exhibit at Wheaton Library Through Feb. 28
The Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project’s “It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings” exhibit is being displayed at the Montgomery County Public Libraries’ Wheaton branch through Feb. 28. The exhibit will be available during library open hours. The Wheaton Library is located within the Wheaton Library...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Public Libraries Celebrates ‘Library Lovers Month’ with Kickoff Special Virtual Event on Saturday, Feb. 4
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL), the Montgomery County Library Board and Friends of the Library, Montgomery County, Inc. (FOLMC) will kick off “Library Lovers Month” with a family friendly virtual event at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. To celebrate the beginning of Library Lovers Month, Jacqueline Means...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Individuals and Organizations Honored with Street Outreach Network’s First Martin Luther King Peacemaker Awards
Eighteen organizations and individuals were recently honored with Martin Luther King (MLK) Peacemaker Awards at a ceremony sponsored by Montgomery County’s Street Outreach Network (SON), which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services' Positive Youth Development (PYD) program. The awards organizations and individuals were honored for their peacemaking work to make Montgomery County a better place to live.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Seeking Feedback from Nonprofit Organizations on Its Community Grants and Grants Management Programs
The Montgomery County Office of Grants Management (OGM) is seeking feedback from the County's nonprofit community to help reshape the Community Grants program and other grants management practices. It has created a survey, which is now online. The survey is open to all nonprofits who currently, or aspire to, operate in the County.
