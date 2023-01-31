Read full article on original website
Bill could increase court fees to make Indiana jurors among the highest-paid nationally
Some Indiana courts have struggled to get people to serve on juries in recent years, hurting juror diversity and, in some cases, forcing judges to declare mistrials. Some lawmakers hope raising jury compensation might help. “The protection of our rights and liberties is largely achieved through teamwork of jurors and...
Lawmakers try again to cut ties with banks that divest from coal, study says it could be costly
State lawmakers want to cut ties with banks that they believe are discriminating against Indiana coal companies, firearm makers and others. Some banks have environmental, social and governance policies — or ESGs — that consider the environmental or social impacts of their investments. House Bill 1008 would make...
State Senate bill seeks to fill gap in hospital funding
A Region lawmaker wants to make sure hospitals serving low-income residents don't see a gap in their funding. State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) said hospitals are reporting an impact to the payments they get from the federal Disproportionate Share Hospital program. "Those are the hospitals that serve low-income individuals, low-income...
