Nutrasource rebrands its clinical trials site in Canada to focus on both nutraceutical and pharmaceutical studies

Polyphenol-rich tomato extract supports cardiovascular health through modulation of gut microbiome, says recent study
The study found that the polyphenol-rich tomato extract, Fruitflow, modulates gut microbiome to decrease trimethylamine-n-oxide, positively impacting cardiovascular health outcomes. New research1 has found evidence that a water-soluble tomato extract (Fruitflow) from Royal DSM may activate the gut-heart axis. In double-blind, placebo-controlled, cross-over study, 22 overweight and obese subjects were...
Mibelle Biochemistry has launched a powdered Haskap berry extract to support physical fitness and endurance
The extract, called EnduBerry Nu, is rich in the antioxidant anthocyanin cyanidin-3-glucoside, which may help fight excessive free radicals produced during exercise. Mibelle Biochemistry (Buchs, Switzerland) has launched a new powder extract sourced from Haskap berries, also known as blue honeysuckle (Lonicera caerulea). The extract, called EnduBerry Nu, is rich in the antioxidant anthocyanin cyanidin-3-glucoside, which can help fight excessive free radicals produced during exercise that can impair cell tissue functioning, contributing to muscle fatigue during prolonged activity.
Health and wellness: Mergers and acquisitions in 2023
What’s the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in health and wellness?. Mars Acquires Trü Frü. Hain Celestial Sells Westbrae Natural. Perfect Day Acquires Sterling Biotech Limited. These headlines made news in December last year via Nutrition Capital Network—just a few examples of the many ongoing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) happening in the natural products space. In general, the growing number of M&A occurrences overall in the U.S. in recent years is “unprecedented,” according to Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of financial and compliance information, software, and services. Wolters Kluwer’s “2022 Emerging Trends in U.S. Mergers & Acquisitions” report states that in the U.S., a record $2.9 trillion in transactions accounted for almost 60% of all global deals in 2021—an increase of 55% from $1.9 trillion in 2020.
