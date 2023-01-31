Nutrasource rebrands its clinical trials site in Canada to focus on both nutraceutical and pharmaceutical studies

What’s the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in health and wellness?. Mars Acquires Trü Frü. Hain Celestial Sells Westbrae Natural. Perfect Day Acquires Sterling Biotech Limited. These headlines made news in December last year via Nutrition Capital Network—just a few examples of the many ongoing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) happening in the natural products space. In general, the growing number of M&A occurrences overall in the U.S. in recent years is “unprecedented,” according to Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of financial and compliance information, software, and services. Wolters Kluwer’s “2022 Emerging Trends in U.S. Mergers & Acquisitions” report states that in the U.S., a record $2.9 trillion in transactions accounted for almost 60% of all global deals in 2021—an increase of 55% from $1.9 trillion in 2020.

16 HOURS AGO