Update: Currituck official: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect in custody

CURRITUCK — A man who allegedly fired a rifle five times at pursuing Currituck County sheriff's deputies Monday before disappearing into a wooded area has been apprehended and is in custody, a Currituck official said Tuesday.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office arrested Preston Mertes this morning, Lt. Kevin McCord told The Daily Advance. Circumstances of the arrest were not immediately available.

Currituck sheriff's officials first began searching for Mertes Monday afternoon.

According to the Facebook post, Currituck deputies began a chase of Mertes' truck after he crossed the Wright Memorial Bridge at 4:34 p.m. Monday. Currituck deputies took over the pursuit from Dare County law enforcement officers who had initiated the pursuit. The post did not say why officers were chasing Mertes.

Currituck deputies deployed "stop sticks" against Mertes' vehicle on U.S. Highway 158 in Grandy, the post said. Mertes' vehicle then swerved and wrecked in a ditch across from Macedonia Church Road.

Deputies saw Mertes exit his vehicle with a rifle-type weapon. He then fired five shots from the weapon as he fled into a wooded area. Currituck said the wooded area was "under containment at this time."

The sheriff's office said it made residents and schools in the area where Mertes disappeared aware of the incident.

Mertes crashed his vehicle into a sign for a business owned by county Commissioner Mike Payment at 5812 Caratoke Highway. Payment owns CT Mechanical which is heating and cooling company.

Payment said Tuesday morning that Mertes had not been apprehended. He said he was told that Mertes lived in the area near where he fled deputies.

Payment said he arrived at his office about five minutes after Mertes crashed his vehicle and fled the scene. He said there were two deputy patrol cars at the scene when he arrived.

Payment said he watched Currituck deputies approach Mertes’ truck “with guns drawn” to see if anyone else was in the vehicle.

“(Mertes’) vehicle was probably 50 yards from me,” Payment said. “It must have happened just before I pulled in. The SWAT team came later. It was pretty scary.”

Payment was asked by Sheriff’s Office deputies to evacuate his office shortly after arriving at his business.

“They said it was safe to leave, so I did,” Payment said.

Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.