ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Update: Currituck official: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect in custody

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xhcX_0kXQpcE300

CURRITUCK — A man who allegedly fired a rifle five times at pursuing Currituck County sheriff's deputies Monday before disappearing into a wooded area has been apprehended and is in custody, a Currituck official said Tuesday.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office arrested Preston Mertes this morning, Lt. Kevin McCord told The Daily Advance. Circumstances of the arrest were not immediately available.

Currituck sheriff's officials first began searching for Mertes Monday afternoon.

According to the Facebook post, Currituck deputies began a chase of Mertes' truck after he crossed the Wright Memorial Bridge at 4:34 p.m. Monday. Currituck deputies took over the pursuit from Dare County law enforcement officers who had initiated the pursuit. The post did not say why officers were chasing Mertes.

Currituck deputies deployed "stop sticks" against Mertes' vehicle on U.S. Highway 158 in Grandy, the post said. Mertes' vehicle then swerved and wrecked in a ditch across from Macedonia Church Road.

Deputies saw Mertes exit his vehicle with a rifle-type weapon. He then fired five shots from the weapon as he fled into a wooded area. Currituck said the wooded area was "under containment at this time."

The sheriff's office said it made residents and schools in the area where Mertes disappeared aware of the incident.

Mertes crashed his vehicle into a sign for a business owned by county Commissioner Mike Payment at 5812 Caratoke Highway. Payment owns CT Mechanical which is heating and cooling company.

Payment said Tuesday morning that Mertes had not been apprehended. He said he was told that Mertes lived in the area near where he fled deputies.

Payment said he arrived at his office about five minutes after Mertes crashed his vehicle and fled the scene. He said there were two deputy patrol cars at the scene when he arrived.

Payment said he watched Currituck deputies approach Mertes’ truck “with guns drawn” to see if anyone else was in the vehicle.

“(Mertes’) vehicle was probably 50 yards from me,” Payment said. “It must have happened just before I pulled in. The SWAT team came later. It was pretty scary.”

Payment was asked by Sheriff’s Office deputies to evacuate his office shortly after arriving at his business.

“They said it was safe to leave, so I did,” Payment said.

Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny

The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing armed suspect now in custody

Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Three suspects in Manteo ABC robbery arrested

The Manteo Police reported that three suspects charged with larceny from the ABC store in Manteo were taken into custody in the early morning hours on Jan. 28. The suspects, two females and one male, were reported to be driving a silver 2008 Mercedes when they entered the store and began taking items at about 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 27. Before their arrest, the Manteo Police had released photos of the suspects and their vehicle while asking for public assistance in locating them.
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road

Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Kids rescued after Poquoson daycare catches fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement, employees and area citizens are being praised for their response to a fire at a Poquoson daycare on Thursday afternoon. It broke out around 12:20 p.m. at Playtime Learning Center at 502 Wythe Creek Road, the Poquoson Fire & Rescue commander at the scene told WAVY. All of the children were evacuated and no injuries have been reported, the official said.
POQUOSON, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy