4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Ex-deputies petition court to drop charges in Glass shooting deathHeather WillardSilver Plume, CO
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe TaborRick ZandCentral City, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
skyhinews.com
East Grand Middle School Nordic ski team rounds out season near Vail
Luca Archie (second overall), Quinn Miller, Xia Dennis and Addison Ludwig were the top four girls skiers for East Grand Middle School during a 2.5-kilometer classic race in Minturn Saturday, Jan. 28. For the boys team, Adrien Brower came in first overall in the race on the same course, followed...
skyhinews.com
Upcoming events and activities with Granby Recreation
The Granby Recreation Department has a full slate of events this month, including its 20th annual daddy/daughter dance, the start of adult flag football and introduction to backcountry classes. On Saturday, Granby Rec and the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District will host two daddy/daughter dances — one from 5:30-6:30 p.m....
skyhinews.com
West Grand High School junior wins trip to Washington
West Grand High School junior Lillian Hufford won the 2023 Mountain Parks Electric energy-related essay contest. Her first-place essay was on energy conservation. Mountain Parks awarded Hufford with an all-expenses paid youth tour to Washington, D.C. On the tour, will Hufford join 1,700 other students from across the U.S. to learn about the electric industry.
skyhinews.com
92-year-old former Grand County resident publishes autobiography
Janet Go, former resident of Grand County, has published her colorful autobiography, “Not Quite a Vagabond: A Travelography.” At the age of 92, Go has lived a storied life, from her time as a freelancer for Sky-Hi News, to working as a reporter and travel writer in Guam and Micronesia in the 1960s and 1970s.
skyhinews.com
Colorado State Forest Service receives funds for wildfire mitigation near watersheds in Fraser Valley
For 80% of Coloradans, their water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps. Clean water is intrinsically tied to forest health. The Colorado State Forest Service announced in a news release that the Colorado Legislature has passed House Bill 22-1379 to fund wildfire fuels reduction around high-priority watersheds and water infrastructure, including in Grand County. Millions of people in Colorado and around the U.S. rely on water from the Colorado River, which flows from its headwaters in Rocky Mountain National Park.
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Grand County residents are hurt by local gas prices
I’m a full time Grand County resident, and I’d like an explanation as to why our local gas prices have jumped 35% in the past two weeks, when gas prices in the rest of the state have only increased by about 10%. This is obvious price gouging, and hurts locals way more than it hurts tourists. Tourists can gas up on the Front Range for a lot less money before they drive up here. In a fuel efficient car, they can make a round trip from Denver to Winter Park and back on one tank of gas. Or, if they’re smart, just put a few gallons in up here before they return to reasonable gas prices. However, those of us that live up here get punished by these predatory business practices. There is no corresponding increase in price for a barrel of oil, and no corresponding price increase at the state or national level. Grand County gas stations are price gouging its locals.
skyhinews.com
Library Corner: Love your libraries
Libraries connect. Grand County Library District is a place in the community where people gather, innovate, play, and learn. February is “Love Your Library” month. The library district is a valued resource in our community both now and in the future. Grand County Library District patrons demonstrate this value through use of our community libraries’ programs and resources, as well as through generous financial support of our libraries.
skyhinews.com
Regional government council hires new grant manager
The Northwest Colorado Council of Governments announced Jan. 30 it hired Johnathan Godes as its new regional grants navigator. The council includes the county government of Grand County as well as town governments of Kremmling, Hot Sulphur Springs, Granby, Grand Lake, Fraser and Winter Park. County and town governments from...
