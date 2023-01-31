I’m a full time Grand County resident, and I’d like an explanation as to why our local gas prices have jumped 35% in the past two weeks, when gas prices in the rest of the state have only increased by about 10%. This is obvious price gouging, and hurts locals way more than it hurts tourists. Tourists can gas up on the Front Range for a lot less money before they drive up here. In a fuel efficient car, they can make a round trip from Denver to Winter Park and back on one tank of gas. Or, if they’re smart, just put a few gallons in up here before they return to reasonable gas prices. However, those of us that live up here get punished by these predatory business practices. There is no corresponding increase in price for a barrel of oil, and no corresponding price increase at the state or national level. Grand County gas stations are price gouging its locals.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO