How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the...
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think
Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says markets are embracing a 'soft landing' scenario, with US 2-year bond yields in a post-Fed plunge
Mohamed El-Erian said markets are embracing a "soft landing scenario" as the US two-year bond yields fell. The yield drop followed the Federal Reserve's latest communique on inflation and interest rates on Wednesday. Investors are optimistic the Fed will soften its rate policy, raising the odds of a mild economic...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Karine Jean-Pierre touts US economy after asked how Biden will address recession fears
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responds to FOX Business' question on recession fears by touting the economy is "building back up" and "growing."
Inflation? Recession? How Fed rate hikes and economy's outlook compares with soft landings of past
The next Fed meeting begins Tuesday, and the committee is expected to raise interest rates again. Two other eras may offer clues to outcomes.
Vox
Is the economy kind of good now?
Emily Stewart covers business and economics for Vox and writes the newsletter The Big Squeeze, examining the ways ordinary people are being squeezed under capitalism. Before joining Vox, she worked for TheStreet. It might be time to open up a perhaps surprising possibility here, at least if you’ve been paying...
Blowout Jobs Report: US Adds 517K Jobs In January, Nearly Triple Economist Expectations
The Federal Reserve is paying close attention to the jobs market as it continues its inflation battle. The Fed hiked interest rates by another 25 basis points this week. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday morning after the Labor Department reported blowout U.S. jobs market numbers from January.
Private sector job growth cools to 106,000 in January, lowest in 2 years: ADP
Private U.S. companies added just 106,000 new workers in January as weather-related issues, including severe flooding across California, disrupted hiring.
Europe grew faster than the US last year. Its markets are outperforming too
Europe's stock markets have beaten Wall Street by the biggest margin in more than three decades over recent months as its economy looks set to dodge a recession many thought inevitable just a few weeks ago.
U.S. job openings increase to five-month high as labor market stays tight
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, which could keep the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path.
Russian weekly consumer prices edge higher in week before rate decision
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia recorded a slight rise in weekly consumer prices, data showed on Wednesday, a little over a week before the central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at its first meeting of the year.
German exports drop 6.3% in Dec, suggesting slowing economy
BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than expected in December amid high inflation and market uncertainty, suggesting a slowing down in Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
Poll: Americans not optimistic about government, economy
(The Center Square) – The government is the nation's top problem, according to Gallup’s latest poll. The government (21%) beat out inflation (15%) and illegal immigration (11%). Mentions of the economy fell six points to 10%, the lowest reading in a year. The poll was conducted from Jan. 2-22 during Kevin McCarthy's contentious Speaker of the House election. The period also included the discovery of classified government documents from in...
constructiondive.com
‘Recession is underway’ for home builders
The housing industry downturn is poised to push the U.S. economy into a mild recession this year, according to the National Association of Home Builders’ chief economist. Elevated inflation and mortgage rates coupled with the high building material and construction costs that have plagued the industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to take a toll on residential contractors, Rob Dietz said at a press briefing at the International Builders’ Show Tuesday in Las Vegas.
German retail sales post surprise plunge in December amid rising prices
BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales unexpectedly fell in December as a Christmas shopping period weighed down by high inflation and the energy crisis revived fears of a more marked slowdown in Europe's largest economy.
BBC
Rates may have peaked, but economy remains fragile
The immediate recession should be milder and shorter than previously expected, as energy prices fall, and interest rates do not rise as high as previously expected. That picture is reinforced by the Bank's decision while raising official interest rates to 4%, to remove hints that they might go much higher. For the first time in this series of 10 consecutive rises, the language suggests that the job might be done, or very nearly done.
After This Week's Fed Rate Hike, Jobs Number Surprise And Key Earnings Reports, What's Next For The Market?
The S&P 500 reached its highest level in five months this week as investors digested another Federal Reserve interest rate hike and a blowout January jobs report. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced an increase in the fed funds interest rate target by 0.25% to a new range of between 4.5% and 4.75%. The 0.25% rate hike marks another step down in tightening for the Fed following a 0.5% rate hike in December, but economists expect the central bank will issue at least one more rate hike in March in its ongoing battle against inflation.
