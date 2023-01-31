ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the...
NBC News

Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think

Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
Vox

Is the economy kind of good now?

Emily Stewart covers business and economics for Vox and writes the newsletter The Big Squeeze, examining the ways ordinary people are being squeezed under capitalism. Before joining Vox, she worked for TheStreet. It might be time to open up a perhaps surprising possibility here, at least if you’ve been paying...
The Center Square

Poll: Americans not optimistic about government, economy

(The Center Square) – The government is the nation's top problem, according to Gallup’s latest poll. The government (21%) beat out inflation (15%) and illegal immigration (11%). Mentions of the economy fell six points to 10%, the lowest reading in a year. The poll was conducted from Jan. 2-22 during Kevin McCarthy's contentious Speaker of the House election. The period also included the discovery of classified government documents from in...
constructiondive.com

‘Recession is underway’ for home builders

The housing industry downturn is poised to push the U.S. economy into a mild recession this year, according to the National Association of Home Builders’ chief economist. Elevated inflation and mortgage rates coupled with the high building material and construction costs that have plagued the industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to take a toll on residential contractors, Rob Dietz said at a press briefing at the International Builders’ Show Tuesday in Las Vegas.
BBC

Rates may have peaked, but economy remains fragile

The immediate recession should be milder and shorter than previously expected, as energy prices fall, and interest rates do not rise as high as previously expected. That picture is reinforced by the Bank's decision while raising official interest rates to 4%, to remove hints that they might go much higher. For the first time in this series of 10 consecutive rises, the language suggests that the job might be done, or very nearly done.
Benzinga

After This Week's Fed Rate Hike, Jobs Number Surprise And Key Earnings Reports, What's Next For The Market?

The S&P 500 reached its highest level in five months this week as investors digested another Federal Reserve interest rate hike and a blowout January jobs report. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced an increase in the fed funds interest rate target by 0.25% to a new range of between 4.5% and 4.75%. The 0.25% rate hike marks another step down in tightening for the Fed following a 0.5% rate hike in December, but economists expect the central bank will issue at least one more rate hike in March in its ongoing battle against inflation.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy