Rex Ryan Believes Tom Brady Could Make Bizzare Move to Dark Horse Team

Rex Ryan linked Tom Brady to an NFC East team on "NFL Countdown".

Former New York Jets head coach and current ESPN NFL analyst, Rex Ryan, gave a dark horse team in the Tom Brady free agency sweepstakes.

On Sunday's NFL Countdown, Ryan listed the Washington Commanders as a team to watch as Brady decides what he wants to do with his future.

“This is gonna be a crazy one, but I’m telling ya, watch the Washington Commanders in this,” Ryan said, as Hall of Famer Randy Moss laughed. “Here’s why I say it could happen. There’s a strong possibility that there’s going to be a change in ownership and when that happens, these owners aren’t tied into that coach. And to me, I can see a Sean Payton, Tom Brady.

“We talk about Miami, well it wasn’t just Miami contacting Brady, it was Sean Payton, it was going to be that marriage of those two. So, I could possibly see that down the road if he doesn’t sign with the Raiders immediately. I could see this as a possibility.”

Tom Brady has all of his options open at the moment as he enters free agency for just the second time in his career. There have been constant rumors and speculation on teams that could make a run for Brady during free agency including the Miami Dolphins, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Las Vegas Raiders. However, that is only if Brady decides not to retire or return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for the Washington Commanders, they have had tremendous trouble with figuring out what they want to do at their quarterback position. Last offseason they signed Carson Wentz, but after an injury, Taylor Heinicke took over. Unfortunately for Heinicke, the Commanders weren't seeing enough out of him and eventually went with rookie Sam Howell at the end of the season.

Howell showed some promise and it appears that they could be moving on from Wentz and/or Heinicke this offseason so that could leave the starting position open in 2023. The Commanders have a decent amount of talent on the offensive side of the ball and own one of the better defenses in the league, so it wouldn't come as a huge surprise if Brady at least entertained their notion of bringing him as the starter. The biggest question mark comes down to the front office and coaching staff - will Brady be okay with who is currently in place or will he want changes?

Whenever Brady enters the fold as even a thought for your organization, you will do whatever it takes knowing that he will be able to get the most out of your team and hopefully help your team make a playoff run and even a Super Bowl.

Ultimately, everything comes down to Brady. Does he retire? Does he return to the Buccaneers? Or does he decide to continue his career for another team? The first two questions will be the first to drop and once that happens we will know exactly the teams he plans on giving a chance to land him in free agency if that is the direction he decides to go in.

