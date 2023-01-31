ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ODL to Showcase New Modern Yet Simple Doorglass Designs at IBS 2023

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stqoo_0kXQoRe700

ZEELAND, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--

ODL, Inc., a leader in the building products industry with an emphasis in fenestration, will unveil its new doorglass designs at the 2023 International Builders’ Show (booth C6730, Central Hall). Based on extensive research, the new 2023 glass features distinctive designs that highlight simplicity, clean lines, and a modern look to meet trends in home design and architecture. The new glass products will be available in March.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005084/en/

ODL Inc., a leader in the building products industry with an emphasis in fenestration, unveils new doorglass designs at the 2023 International Builders Show (IBS), including Margate, a sophisticated lattice pattern using etched glass and iced granite texturing to create a high-end feel. #IBS2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

A key component of the new glass designs is providing high privacy without compromising the ability to let natural light into the home. Proprietary company research indicated homeowners felt a heightened sense of well-being and connection to the outdoors with increased levels of natural light in their homes. This desire for more light is carefully balanced with privacy in the new 2023 doorglass.

ODL has created a new privacy-level rating system to describe the opacity of each glass design and remove arbitrary qualifications. The company uses a spectrophotometer to measure the amount of light (photons) able to pass through the glass designs, thus obscuring visibility into the interior of the home. The four privacy levels are:

  • Low – allows 100% of available outside light to enter the home through the doorglass
  • Medium – allows 75% of outside light to enter
  • High – allows 50% of outside light to enter
  • Maximum – allows only 25% of outdoor light to enter the home

The consumer research ODL conducted confirmed a shift in homeowner preferences from traditional to more modern, stylized designs. These new doorglass options provide homeowners more opportunities to express their personal styles right at the entry point of their homes. “We want to offer homeowners an opportunity to make an emotional connection to their home, and our fresh doorglass designs do just that,” stated Julie Pruiett, Senior Customer Experience Manager at ODL, Inc.

The four new designs, all available in impact and non-impact glass, are:

  • Margate – A sophisticated lattice pattern using etched glass and iced granite texturing to create a high-end feel. Available with platinum caming – decorative metal bars that hold the doorglass and bevels in place.
  • ODL Privacy Level: Maximum
  • Vilano – Delivering a bold statement through elongated rectangles, clear beveled glass, and high-contrast grey bubbles with patina caming.
  • ODL Privacy Level: High
  • Bay Point – A modern twist to center cluster decorative glass using clean lines grouped together in the middle with grey bubble glass. Available with patina caming.
  • ODL Privacy Level: Medium
  • Edgewood – Featuring a pronounced border and asymmetrical accents, Edgewood includes a unique etched-glass pattern called “Doodle” along the edges and in sidelights. Patina caming creates a dark contrast showcasing the overall design. Edgewood is available only through the Western Reflections brand.
  • ODL Privacy Level: Maximum

“Entryways are statements about the home and its occupants, necessitating a variety of options so individuals can better express themselves,” said Katie Sponseller, Glass Designer, ODL, Inc. “Our new 2023 designs tap into the latest consumer trends for entry doorglass, uniquely marrying outstanding aesthetics with privacy needs.”

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Nearly 80 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections, Kenyon’s Glass, Verre Select, and Robover. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland, MI; Dallas, TX; Valdosta, GA; Reno, NV; Hagerstown, MD; Gallatin, TN; Grove City, OH; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary, Canada; Suzhou, China; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005084/en/

CONTACT: Ray Vincenzo

rvincenzo@purdierogers.com

206-290-4431

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE ARCHITECTURE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: ODL, Inc.

PUB: 01/31/2023 10:30 AM/DISC: 01/31/2023 10:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This ‘transparent’ motorcycle made with bulletproof glass panels promises the most exciting ride ever

No, Nothing didn’t design an e-bike… this piece was designed for the LBM (Leo Brutal Motorcycle) workshop using bulletproof glass as its primary material. Named the Nu’Clear (because it’s new and clear), this unusual two-wheeler looks like nothing you’ve ever seen because while most motorcycles opt for large fairings and body parts to build character, the Nu’Clear goes the absolute opposite route by being transparent in its approach… no literally! The motorcycle concept (it obviously doesn’t exist quite yet) explores quite a few first. Not only does it use bulletproof glass in the design elements, but it incorporates glass in the load-bearing parts too, like the hubs of each wheel. Sure, the motorcycle’s chassis is still made of meta, but this unusual combination of metal and glass allows the Nu’Clear to stand out rather wonderfully. Also, extra points if you noticed that transparent fuel tank on the top that’s filled with ethanol, which the Nu’Clear runs on.
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most From Their 2022 Peak

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As rising mortgage rates threw cold water on the housing market last fall, prices fell dramatically in some of the country’s hottest cities for homebuyers. But as mortgage rates decrease again, experts say house hunters...
SEATTLE, WA
msn.com

The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production

The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Totally Unique Room Divider Inspired by a Very Famous Artist

Small apartments always require clever methods for creating the look of a larger space with multiple rooms. You’ve probably seen your fair share of traditional room partition screens, storage-packed KALLAX units, curtains, and more, but this totally-custom room divider is a new and exciting I’ve never seen before. Both the homeowner and architecture firm behind this 355-square-foot apartment in Warsaw, Poland, are in agreement: The partition wall is one of the best features in the home.
MotorTrend Magazine

BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face

If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
motor1.com

Mazda promises the MX-5 "will never die"

Unveiled last November, the sleek Vision Study concept pictured here highlighted Mazda's long-term commitment to making enjoyable cars. It may or may not have been an early look at the next-generation MX-5 but enthusiasts mustn't worry as the MX-5 will be a permanent fixture in the lineup. We mean that literally since the company's CEO in Europe, Martijn ten Brink, told Autocar at the 2023 Brussels Motor Show the sports car "will never die."
teslarati.com

Tesla price cuts in China drop competitor sales by as much as 60%

Tesla’s price cuts in China dropped sales of competing domestic electric vehicle makers Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng by as much as 60 percent in January. Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng all showed significant drops in both monthly and year-over-year sales comparisons in January after Tesla stroked demand by dropping prices by as much as 13.5 percent on vehicles in China.
WWD

Textile Makers Remain Optimistic About 2023 as Formalwear Picks Up

MILAN — Suiting is back and so is the confidence of textile-makers. On the heels of an exceptional 2022, exhibitors at the Milano Unica trade show, which closes here Thursday, were bullish about sustaining momentum well into 2023 despite market headwinds.More from WWDBrands at the Who's Next, Impact and Bijorhca Trade ShowsA Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's FashionPitti Uomo: The Mecca of Men's Street Style For spring 2024, tailoring fabrics hinged on lightweight blends, with linen adding a breezy effect, done in flamboyant solids drawing from the ‘50s and ‘60s flair for peacock elegance, while performance continued to...
backyardboss.net

Types of Fencing And Design Ideas

Fencing serves many purposes, from providing privacy and security to defining property lines and creating outdoor living spaces. With so many types of fencing available, choosing the right one can be challenging. From wood to metal, there are many options, each with unique benefits and design possibilities. Learn about the...
Engadget

Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required

Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
KANSAS STATE
reddirtramblings.com

New year, new garden plans

It’s a new year, which means I’m thinking about new garden plans. I also ordered new flower seeds. I thought sharing my new garden plans, and seed orders might be helpful. It’s also a good record for me, which is how this blog started out 16 years ago.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy