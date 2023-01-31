Read full article on original website
Related
more1049.com
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Announces New Board Members
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has announced four new board members. Matt Beaver and Nichelle Nicoson will represent Emmet County with Ebony Rahe and Mike Koenecke being named new representatives from Clay County. The organization promotes economic development in Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet...
more1049.com
Storm Lake Board Ready to Accept Bids on Next Phase of Elementary Building
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake school board will accept bids on a first grade wing at the new early elementary building this month. Chief Operating Office Jeff Tollefson says the public has approved all three phases of construction. The first grade wing will be added onto...
more1049.com
Two Area School Districts Joining Stem Best Program
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state will be joining the STEM Best+HD Program, including two from the local area. Okoboji Community Schools and Marcus-Meriden -Cleghorn-Remsen-Union will both receive guidance, collaboration and a financial investment of up...
more1049.com
City of Spencer Further Discusses Plans for North “Y” Gateway Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The initial steps to expand Spencer’s commercial offerings to the north edge of town look to be coming along following a discussion by the city council earlier this week. Engineer Jim Thiesse says the biggest hang-up right now is getting all of the needed easements...
more1049.com
Shayla Bee Foundation Raising Funds For New Location
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local organization aimed at helping kids in medical crisis and their families is looking to expand into its own location. For nearly 17 years the Shayla Bee Foundation has been housed in an office area provided by JCL Solutions on the southwest side of Spencer, but Jerry Faulkner tells KICD’s Kevin Tlam the organization is quickly outgrowing that space.
more1049.com
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
more1049.com
Child Care Discussion Featured at Eggs and Issues
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The lack of childcare in Iowa continues to be a hot topic making its way to lawmakers in the early parts of the new state session. Senator Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake addressed the problem at Saturday’s Eggs and Issues forum in Spencer noting the shortages seen today continue to date back to the pandemic.
more1049.com
Sheldon Business Damaged in Wednesday Evening Fire
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Sheldon business was damaged Wednesday evening when a fire was found in the wall. Fire crews were called to 104 North 4th Avenue, the home of Kamies Plumbing and Heating shortly after six o’clock where a small fire and some charred wood could be seen around a chimney pipe coming out the wall.
more1049.com
Two Men Facing Weapons Charge Following Police Call to Milford Apartment Building
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two men have been charged after police were called to an incident at a Milford apartment building Tuesday evening. The initial call to the Milford Police Department noted the possibility of shots having been fired shortly before 5:30 in the 1200 block of 6th Street. Once...
more1049.com
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of drug charges following a traffic stop early Wednesday afternoon. Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton tells KICD News the stop was initiated around noon in the 200 block of West 8th Street where officers reportedly located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Comments / 0