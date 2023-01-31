ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Announces New Board Members

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has announced four new board members. Matt Beaver and Nichelle Nicoson will represent Emmet County with Ebony Rahe and Mike Koenecke being named new representatives from Clay County. The organization promotes economic development in Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet...
Two Area School Districts Joining Stem Best Program

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state will be joining the STEM Best+HD Program, including two from the local area. Okoboji Community Schools and Marcus-Meriden -Cleghorn-Remsen-Union will both receive guidance, collaboration and a financial investment of up...
Shayla Bee Foundation Raising Funds For New Location

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local organization aimed at helping kids in medical crisis and their families is looking to expand into its own location. For nearly 17 years the Shayla Bee Foundation has been housed in an office area provided by JCL Solutions on the southwest side of Spencer, but Jerry Faulkner tells KICD’s Kevin Tlam the organization is quickly outgrowing that space.
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
Child Care Discussion Featured at Eggs and Issues

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The lack of childcare in Iowa continues to be a hot topic making its way to lawmakers in the early parts of the new state session. Senator Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake addressed the problem at Saturday’s Eggs and Issues forum in Spencer noting the shortages seen today continue to date back to the pandemic.
Sheldon Business Damaged in Wednesday Evening Fire

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Sheldon business was damaged Wednesday evening when a fire was found in the wall. Fire crews were called to 104 North 4th Avenue, the home of Kamies Plumbing and Heating shortly after six o’clock where a small fire and some charred wood could be seen around a chimney pipe coming out the wall.
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of drug charges following a traffic stop early Wednesday afternoon. Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton tells KICD News the stop was initiated around noon in the 200 block of West 8th Street where officers reportedly located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
