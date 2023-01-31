Read full article on original website
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 1, 2023
Markus Merrill, 37, Graceville, Florida: Violation of probation: Graceville Police Department. Carl Radu, 22, Alford, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Aagan, 35, Andalusia, Alabama: Unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Paul...
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
wdhn.com
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
wtvy.com
Kidnapping trial avoided with plea
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Travis Dickson Wilson, apparently suspected of a Houston County crime, received 30-years after pleading guilty Monday to a Florida panhandle kidnapping. The Cottondale man admitted to Deadly Weapon, Carjacking, Kidnapping, Robbery, Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance While Armed, and Aggravated Battery, according to 14th Judicial...
Panama City woman facing major drug charges
Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was selling meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and cocaine out of her home, Panama City police said Thursday. The case originated out of the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. Officers got a search warrant for Janelle Marie Lizana, 35, home and found more than 28 grams […]
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for January 31, 2023
Colby Wilson: Hold for Calhoun County, obstructing an officer without violence: Sentenced to six months in jail. Davis Alday: Battery domestic, resisting without violence: $7,000 bond no contact with alleged victim. Devon Toole: Resisting arrest without violence, hold for Bay County: Sentenced to three months in jail with two days’...
WJHG-TV
Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals 2-2-2023
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted by the Town Clerk’s Office, at Greenwood Town Hall, located at 4207 Bryan Street, Greenwood, Florida 32443, until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, for the following item:. BID NUMBER: RFP 23-01.
washingtoncounty.news
Two arrested after warrants served
A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
Two men arrested after allegedly assaulting Florida police officer
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department have arrested two men after an incident at a McDonalds parking lot. An officer was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray. Around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon police responded to a call about two individuals throwing trash on the ground. According to a Facebook post from DeFuniak Springs Police […]
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
washingtoncounty.news
WCSO mourns passing of K-9 Axil
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of K-9 Deputy Axil, after 8 and a half years of service. Axil was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who passed away due to health issues. The K-9 had just retired at the beginning of the year. WCSO states that Axil had an amazing career consisting of hundreds of drug arrests, thousands of dollars seized and many more attributes.
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
Family reveals how 24-year-old Georgia officer died, raises money for his funeral expenses
He “had his heart set on serving his community," his mother said.
Comments / 0