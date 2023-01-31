Read full article on original website
Laura Meyers Heckman obituary 1931~2023
Laura Meyers Heckman, aged 91 years 260 days, entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ at the Brookview Health Care Center at Menno Haven on January 10, 2023. Laura was born April 26, 1931, in St. Thomas Township to the late Amos and Minnie (Wenger) Meyers. She married...
Obituary: Linda Carol LaRue, 75
LARUE Linda Carol LaRue, 75, of Vago, WV, was called home to her Lord and Savior at her home, Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born April, 20, 1947, on Alta Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Lester Hefner and Louise Hinkle Holt. Linda was a great homemaker, mother, and friend to everyone. She was […] The post Obituary: Linda Carol LaRue, 75 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
David R Yeager obituary 1936~2023
David R Yeager, 86, of Markes, PA died January 15, 2023. Born March 30, 1936 in Markes, he was a son of the late John W., Sr. and Anna Gayle (Kahn) Yeager. A 1955 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Mercersburg, David was the valedictorian of his class. He served...
Obituary: Donald Robert Kennedy, 80
KENNEDY Donald Robert Kennedy passed away suddenly February 1st at the age of 80. Don was born September 9, 1942, to Cecile Rose and Elsa Oakle Kennedy. Don was the middle child of five children and grew up first in Windsor Heights and later in West Alexander, WV. He married Marjorie (Megale) on December 21, […] The post Obituary: Donald Robert Kennedy, 80 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
