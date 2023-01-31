Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyRiverside, CA
Man Drops Off Deceased Animal/Human Remains At Police Station Then LeavesWestmont Community NewsSan Bernardino, CA
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno ValleyDebra BlackwellMoreno Valley, CA
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, RiversideLashaun TurnerRiverside, CA
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will give cards worth free food to eligible residents
The City of Fontana recently launched the new Fontana Eats program to help families that are struggling to put food on the table. The program will provide eligible Fontana households with a minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant. The...
Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers
A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
recordgazette.net
Homeless count is a regional, statewide effort
Faces of homeless reflect their exposure to the sun. Their rugged patches of trimmed facial hair adorn a visage with deep lines from worry but also from years of laughs. The annual, Point-in Time count held in January since 2012, helps determine funding from the state and federal government. Step Up Coordinator Crystal Cherpin, Case Manager Teresa Disarufino and Mike Guizar, team leader, field operations specialist for the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District, which stores groundwater in the Bunker Hill Basin, make up the team that searched the Santa Ana River Wash starting at 6 a.m. off Interstate 215 off Orange Street from the Redlands Community Center. Strategizing in a 1999 Suburban, the team pulled into the wash from a gated entrance off Orange Street in search of homeless people waking up.
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Fun at the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival
The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is a staple of the Coachella Valley, and is scheduled to return for February 17 through 26 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. The Date Festival continues the legacy of decades-old desert traditions while celebrating history and community, and of course, providing fun and excitement for everyone.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
iheart.com
Circle K. Offering One Day Only Gas Discount
If your gas light is on and you can wait until tomorrow, select Circle K locations will be offering gas at $0.40 off per gallon as a part of their “Fuel Day” promotion. Go to circlek.com and using the store locator feature, drivers can find out which stores are participating in their areas.
Fontana Herald News
City Council votes to abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern area of Fontana
The Fontana City Council voted on Jan. 24 to discontinue and abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern Fontana as part of a land swap that is being negotiated with a developer. The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Jesse Sandoval opposing the idea. The property consists of mostly flat, rocky...
newsantaana.com
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February
If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno Valley
Texas Roadhouse, located at 22690 Centerpoint Drive, is opening its doors on January 30th at 3:00 pm. This highly anticipated eatery has been teasing our palettes for far too long as Moreno Valley has only been able to watch its build and wait for the mouth-watering to be at our fingertips as customers walk through doors.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
paininthepass.info
55-HOUR FREEWAY LANE CLOSURES This Weekend On Interstate 10 In Ontario
ONTARTIO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Phase 1 of Interstate 10 Express Lanes is located in the southwestern portion of San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles County. The project will widen the existing I-10 freeway between the Los Angeles/San Bernardino County line and I-15, a distance of approximately 10 miles. The project includes two tolled express lanes in each direction. In addition, lanes to assist drivers getting on and off the freeway (auxiliary lanes) will be constructed in selected locations. West of Haven Avenue, a single new lane will be constructed and combined with the existing HOV lane to provide two express lanes in each direction. The HOV lane will still be available to motorists, but will increase from 2+ to 3+.
recordgazette.net
Larry Quinones
Larry Quinones, 65, of Beaumont passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Larry was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Louisa and Avelino Quinones. Larry loved spending time with his family, his pets, watching TV and listening to music. He was a member of Freedom in Christ Church. Larry is survived...
coachellavalleyweekly.com
TASTE OF JALISCO FESTIVAL RETURNS FEBRUARY 3 – 5, 2023
Festivities Include a Carnival, Car Show, Tequila Tastings, Live Entertainment, Food & More. Celebrate the sights, sounds, and tastes of the state of Jalisco, Mexico at the 7th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival, February 3 -5, 2023 in downtown Cathedral City. This annual celebration honors the 26-year sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco (Mexico) through culture, cuisine, music, and fashion.
vvng.com
Homeowner shot at during attempted catalytic converter theft in Spring Valley Lake
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are conducting an investigation after shots were fired during an attempted catalytic converter theft in a Spring Valley Lake neighborhood. It happened at about 3:45 am, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 13400 block of Pyramid Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Stacie Parks...
Video captured thieves ransacking small businesses in San Bernardino County
A group of thieves was caught on camera smashing their way into small businesses in San Bernardino County. Surveillance video shows at least six suspects targeting stores at the Brookside Plaza in Redlands early Monday morning. The brazen thefts have left local shop owners on edge as the suspects remain at large. Around 2 a.m., […]
goldrushcam.com
Orange County, California Man Who Made Lavish Purchases with CARES Act Funds Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison – Purchased a Rolls Royce Ghost and a Porsche
February 3, 2023 - CONCORD – Pierre Rogers, 44, of Irvine, California, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, United States. Attorney Jane E. Young, William A. Kalb, Special Agent in Charge, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Northeast...
2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale
Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The post 2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale appeared first on KYMA.
Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team had been The post Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on KESQ.
