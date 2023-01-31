Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 1, 2023
Markus Merrill, 37, Graceville, Florida: Violation of probation: Graceville Police Department. Carl Radu, 22, Alford, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Aagan, 35, Andalusia, Alabama: Unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Paul...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 31, 2023
John West, 47, Altha, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Harold Meeks, 59, Malone, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Willie White, 30, Marianna, Florida: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
washingtoncounty.news
Two arrested after warrants served
A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
WJHG-TV
Father and son arrested for houseboat burglary
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A father and son are in custody after deputies say they stole items from a houseboat. On Tuesday evening, Gulf County Sheriff’s Office responded to burglary reports in Bryan’s Landing. Deputies say with the help of a citizen and their river boat, suspects...
wtvy.com
Kidnapping trial avoided with plea
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Travis Dickson Wilson, apparently suspected of a Houston County crime, received 30-years after pleading guilty Monday to a Florida panhandle kidnapping. The Cottondale man admitted to Deadly Weapon, Carjacking, Kidnapping, Robbery, Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance While Armed, and Aggravated Battery, according to 14th Judicial...
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
WJHG-TV
Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
WJHG-TV
Arrests made in Lois St. incident after authorities search for person of interest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men have been arrested in connection to an incident on Lois Street Tuesday morning, after authorities sent out a video searching for a person of interest. Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say they got a 911 call reporting a medical emergency just before 7...
3 arrested on felony charges, 4 on misdemeanors from Shalimar drug raid
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 7 people from a home on 9th Ave. in Shalimar after a drug search warrant was issued. We have information and charges for the 7 people arrested. Felony Charges: Sarah Michuan Downes-Crimp, 43- Drug Possession without prescription Lester William Swan, 51- Possession of […]
Two men arrested after allegedly assaulting Florida police officer
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department have arrested two men after an incident at a McDonalds parking lot. An officer was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray. Around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon police responded to a call about two individuals throwing trash on the ground. According to a Facebook post from DeFuniak Springs Police […]
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Passes on February 1, 2023
After 8 1/2 years of service at Washington County Sheriff’s Office, we are saddened to announce the passing of K-9 Deputy, Axil. K-9 Axil was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois that passed away due to health issues. This news comes just after his recent retirement. K-9 Axil had an amazing...
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with grand theft over $10,000 among other charges after officers say she cashed a check that wasn’t hers. Detectives with Panama City Police said they were notified by a local financial institution that Jasmine Seychelle Brown, 26,...
WJHG-TV
Pensacola man arrested for drug trafficking
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A narcotics operation with Bay County Sheriff’s Office ended in an arrest for trafficking meth, deputies say. On Jan. 26, BCSO officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle from the Pensacola area and spoke to the passengers. Investigators believed they saw a...
WJHG-TV
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started as a trespassing complaint ended in the pursuit and arrest of two people, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, deputies responded to a call at a Compass Lake in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller told officials that...
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road. The city’s TOPS map indicates that call came in at 8:03 a.m. A Tallahassee Police spokeswoman says they are looking for...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
