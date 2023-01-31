ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 1, 2023

Markus Merrill, 37, Graceville, Florida: Violation of probation: Graceville Police Department. Carl Radu, 22, Alford, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Aagan, 35, Andalusia, Alabama: Unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Paul...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 31, 2023

John West, 47, Altha, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Harold Meeks, 59, Malone, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Willie White, 30, Marianna, Florida: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Two arrested after warrants served

A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Father and son arrested for houseboat burglary

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A father and son are in custody after deputies say they stole items from a houseboat. On Tuesday evening, Gulf County Sheriff’s Office responded to burglary reports in Bryan’s Landing. Deputies say with the help of a citizen and their river boat, suspects...
GULF COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Kidnapping trial avoided with plea

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Travis Dickson Wilson, apparently suspected of a Houston County crime, received 30-years after pleading guilty Monday to a Florida panhandle kidnapping. The Cottondale man admitted to Deadly Weapon, Carjacking, Kidnapping, Robbery, Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance While Armed, and Aggravated Battery, according to 14th Judicial...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Stolen car found in pond, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested on felony charges, 4 on misdemeanors from Shalimar drug raid

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 7 people from a home on 9th Ave. in Shalimar after a drug search warrant was issued. We have information and charges for the 7 people arrested. Felony Charges: Sarah Michuan Downes-Crimp, 43- Drug Possession without prescription Lester William Swan, 51- Possession of […]
SHALIMAR, FL
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
CAIRO, GA
WJHG-TV

Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with grand theft over $10,000 among other charges after officers say she cashed a check that wasn’t hers. Detectives with Panama City Police said they were notified by a local financial institution that Jasmine Seychelle Brown, 26,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pensacola man arrested for drug trafficking

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A narcotics operation with Bay County Sheriff’s Office ended in an arrest for trafficking meth, deputies say. On Jan. 26, BCSO officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle from the Pensacola area and spoke to the passengers. Investigators believed they saw a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started as a trespassing complaint ended in the pursuit and arrest of two people, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, deputies responded to a call at a Compass Lake in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller told officials that...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road. The city’s TOPS map indicates that call came in at 8:03 a.m. A Tallahassee Police spokeswoman says they are looking for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy