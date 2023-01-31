ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Black History Month: Sloop Point Elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – WECT proudly celebrates Black History Month. All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina. Sloop Point Elementary. Sloop Point Elementary is one of the eight remaining Rosenwald School buildings in Pender County. The one-room schoolhouse...
Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
Wilmington Police Department makes arrest following shooting that injured 16-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department says they have made an arrest following the Metting Road shooting that left a 16-year-old injured on Jan. 28. According to the report, officers responded to the 3600 block of Metting Road, near Darlington Ave., in response to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers located the 16-year-old female, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. She was transported to Novant Health NHRMC.
