Charles Marvin Crutchfield, 84, passed into Eternal Life on January 26, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Jessie Crutchfield, brother, Clyde Crutchfield, and sister-in-law, Ann Crutchfield. He is survived by his loving family and devoted wife, Dorothy, stepson, Gary (LeAnn) Folsom, stepdaughter, Tanya (Jeff) Anderson, his precious grandchildren; Cessna (Tommy) Melvin, Aerial (Jimmy) Melvin, and Brady Anderson, great-grandchildren; Jett Cloud and Aeronca Sky Melvin, brother, Marvin Crutchfield; sister-in-law, Eloise Crutchfield, a host of nieces and nephews, and an abundance of friends. He served in the United States Navy and Army. He graduated from Marianna High School and Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree. He was a private pilot and enjoyed aviation. His passions in life included boating on the Fancy Free, watching FSU football, flying, and spending time with family and friends. He was the best Husband, Father and Pops and he will be missed by all.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO