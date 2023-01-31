Read full article on original website
Marshall Thomas Pledger
Marshall Thomas Pledger, 76, of Marianna died Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Marianna. He was born in Marianna September 17, 1946, to the late Emmett Theopolis Pledger, Jr. and Neta Shelton Pledger. Tommy (as he was known by family) was a lifelong truck driver. From his western shirts, down to...
Charles Marvin Crutchfield
Charles Marvin Crutchfield, 84, passed into Eternal Life on January 26, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Jessie Crutchfield, brother, Clyde Crutchfield, and sister-in-law, Ann Crutchfield. He is survived by his loving family and devoted wife, Dorothy, stepson, Gary (LeAnn) Folsom, stepdaughter, Tanya (Jeff) Anderson, his precious grandchildren; Cessna (Tommy) Melvin, Aerial (Jimmy) Melvin, and Brady Anderson, great-grandchildren; Jett Cloud and Aeronca Sky Melvin, brother, Marvin Crutchfield; sister-in-law, Eloise Crutchfield, a host of nieces and nephews, and an abundance of friends. He served in the United States Navy and Army. He graduated from Marianna High School and Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree. He was a private pilot and enjoyed aviation. His passions in life included boating on the Fancy Free, watching FSU football, flying, and spending time with family and friends. He was the best Husband, Father and Pops and he will be missed by all.
Ron Dominy
Ronald “Ron” Edwin Dominy, age 74, of Marianna passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Southeast Hospital in Dothan, AL. Ron was born June 6, 1948 in Dublin, Georgia to the late William and Edith Dominy. At the age of 19, Ron was drafted into the United States Army and served two years as a Heavy Artillery Coordinator. After serving in the military, Ron became a fireman and worked his way to lieutenant and retired after 26 years. Ron was a member of the Jackson County Optimist Club. He also enjoyed farming, wood working, and above all, spending time with his grandchildren.
High School Sports Schedule for February 2- February 4
Cottondale host Marianna, JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. Sneads host Tallavanna, 6 p.m. Grand Ridge host Tolar, 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Malone host Bainbridge for a double header, 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Middle School Softball. Grand Ridge host Tolar, 4 p.m. Friday, February 3.
JAIL Report for February 1, 2023
Markus Merrill, 37, Graceville, Florida: Violation of probation: Graceville Police Department. Carl Radu, 22, Alford, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Aagan, 35, Andalusia, Alabama: Unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Paul...
JAIL Report for January 30, 2023
Colby Wilson, 36, Alford, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County, obstructing an officer without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Toole, 29, Alford, Florida: Resisting arrest without violence, hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Davis Alday, 41, Chipley, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
1st APPEARANCE for January 31, 2023
Colby Wilson: Hold for Calhoun County, obstructing an officer without violence: Sentenced to six months in jail. Davis Alday: Battery domestic, resisting without violence: $7,000 bond no contact with alleged victim. Devon Toole: Resisting arrest without violence, hold for Bay County: Sentenced to three months in jail with two days’...
Legals 2-2-2023
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted by the Town Clerk’s Office, at Greenwood Town Hall, located at 4207 Bryan Street, Greenwood, Florida 32443, until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, for the following item:. BID NUMBER: RFP 23-01.
