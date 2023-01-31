ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics, Raptors Linked to Spurs' Jakob Poeltl?

By Isaiah DeAnda Delgado
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xP5Fq_0kXQlDdo00

Approaching the NBA trade deadline on February 9th, multiple teams have amped up their pursuit of San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl creating speculation he'll find himself in a new conference in less than two weeks' time.

As the NBA season continues to draw toward the trade deadline, speculation regarding where San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl will be playing next has elevated to an all-time high with two teams becoming front runners for the Center's services.

"Several teams are increasing their pursuit of Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, and it appears a move to the Eastern Conference could be possible ahead of the deadline," The Athletic writes . "The Raptors and Celtics are among the teams expressing interest in Poeltl, sources say. The 27-year-old will be arguably the top unrestricted free agent big man in July."

Creeping toward the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors both have good reason to desire Poeltl's services with each looking to take advantage of their star wing duos. It's hard to ignore the irony of the Raptors pursuing him.

Poeltl was drafted by the Raptors 9th overall in the 2016 NBA draft prior to being included in a package to the Spurs that would land the them Kawhi Leonard in 2018 on their way to winning the NBA championship.

The 7-1 center has developed into a legitimate presence in the paint during his tenure in San Antonio. Ranking as the 6th most difficult center to score on last season with in terms of defensive field goal percentage allowed.

This season Poeltl has averaged 11.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Whether the Spurs continue to play Poeltl in their four remaining games leading up to the trade deadline will be a situation to monitor as rumors continue to swirl.

