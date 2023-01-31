ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Exploring Diversity Dynamics Through Research and Community

For TC’s Caryn Block, her transformative research and pedagogy are woven with one common thread. “It’s a multi-generational community that we’re creating through the research,” shares the Professor of Social and Organizational Psychology, who through her years at Teachers College has shaped her scholarship on diversity dynamics in partnership with students through an astute care for their interests and experiences.
Disappointing lack of institutional memory at the New Yorker

An interesting book review in the New Yorker and then came across this surprising bit:. The idea that ordinary life can be the subject of great art has long been accepted when it comes to poetry and literary fiction—in these genres, its status as a worthy subject feels self-evident—but it can still raise hackles in creative nonfiction. An invented life can be ordinary, but an actual life had better be seasoned by either extraordinary suffering or particular achievement.
Uptown Artisanal Pop-Up Market Returns to Morningside Heights

Uptown Artisanal Pop-Up, a market featuring a group of small local businesses, is returning to Morningside Heights for a limited time in partnership with Columbia University. Located at 2878 Broadway (on the corner of W. 112th Street), the Uptown Artisanal Pop-Up store will open on Sundays February 5 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Uptown Artisanal is anticipated to be held on future weekend days at least through the spring. Columbia University is providing the space for the pop-up rent free.
