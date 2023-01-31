ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

wach.com

Serve and Connect receives $10K donation for Compassionate Acts Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Serve and Connect teamed up with Heroes Home Advantage to make a big donation to the Compassionate Acts Program. Heroes Home Advantage works to give military members, police officers, and other first responders help when trying to buy a home. They've donated $10,000 to Serve...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia goes red for national heart health awareness campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia officials were decked in red Friday as they held several events for a national heart health awareness campaign. Friday was National Wear Red Day, which is part of a movement encouraging awareness of heart health diseases for women. In addition to city officials wearing...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
AIKEN, SC
wach.com

Eight Richland One students get sick after eating edible gummies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Eight students at C.A. Johnson High School were taken out of school Tuesday after eating edible gummies, a Richland One spokesperson confirmed. Officials say two students were taken to a hospital by EMS, while six others were sent home after an assessment at the school.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Hundreds of Midlands veterans find permanent homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly 350 homeless veterans are now off the streets and are living in permanent homes. The program was made possible through a partnership between the Columbia Veteran’s Affairs care system and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless veterans need only to reach...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the school...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Columbia leaders hold community meeting on North Columbia area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia's District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert held a community meeting on Thursday providing an update on a future master plan for a new community complex. The meeting worked to provide an update on a master plan for the Villages of North Columbia, a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
COLUMBIA, SC

