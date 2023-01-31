Read full article on original website
wach.com
Serve and Connect receives $10K donation for Compassionate Acts Program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Serve and Connect teamed up with Heroes Home Advantage to make a big donation to the Compassionate Acts Program. Heroes Home Advantage works to give military members, police officers, and other first responders help when trying to buy a home. They've donated $10,000 to Serve...
wach.com
Riverbanks Zoo offering Valentine's 'Ick' gram, penguin gifts ahead of Feb. 14
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Valentine's Day is coming up, and Riverbanks Zoo and Garden officials have announced two special gifts for that deserving person. For a $15 donation, the zoo will help exterminate any harsh feelings by sending a replica cockroach and an "icky" fact sheet to the person of your choice.
wach.com
Columbia goes red for national heart health awareness campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia officials were decked in red Friday as they held several events for a national heart health awareness campaign. Friday was National Wear Red Day, which is part of a movement encouraging awareness of heart health diseases for women. In addition to city officials wearing...
WRDW-TV
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
wach.com
"The definition of domestic terrorism": Midlands schools respond to more threats
LEXINGTON, S.C (WACH) — Parents, faculty and staff and students are continuously on edge after schools across the Midlands respond to numerous threats from Richland to Lexington County. Friday morning, the threats continued for Lexington School District One. Right before 10 a.m. district officials say Meadow Glen Middle School...
wach.com
Eight Richland One students get sick after eating edible gummies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Eight students at C.A. Johnson High School were taken out of school Tuesday after eating edible gummies, a Richland One spokesperson confirmed. Officials say two students were taken to a hospital by EMS, while six others were sent home after an assessment at the school.
wach.com
Hundreds of Midlands veterans find permanent homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly 350 homeless veterans are now off the streets and are living in permanent homes. The program was made possible through a partnership between the Columbia Veteran’s Affairs care system and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless veterans need only to reach...
WIS-TV
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
abccolumbia.com
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
'Molly is very blessed to be alive ': Dog shot in Orangeburg County is rescued
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A stray dog shot in the leg in Orangeburg County has been rescued and is now making strides toward recovery. Volunteers found Molly the dog walking near an intersection in Elloree in December. Rescuers discovered after taking her in that she had been shot in...
wach.com
More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the school...
abccolumbia.com
Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
wach.com
Richland County addresses Alvin S. Glenn conditions, calls concerns "misstatements"
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County and officials with the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center released a statement Friday addressing multiple concerns about living conditions for detainees. Chief Legal Officer Patrick L. Wright described in the statement a list of alleged complaints made by the public related to mental...
Columbia Star
Columbia VA Health Care System provided more than 340 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans in 2022
Contributed by Wyatt Anthony, Public Affairs Specialist Columbia VA Health Care System. As part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, the Columbia VA Health Care System has provided 343 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans. Permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community...
wach.com
Local organizations to address issues towards police and prison reform at the State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Local groups stood united on the steps of the State House, demanding change in light of the police shooting of a man in Spartanburg last nigh. It was all sparked by the the highly publicized police beating and death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Now...
wach.com
Richland Two calling for an end to recent threats made to several schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Richland County Deputies have since arrested a Spring Valley student connected to some of the recent threats made. Richland Two officials have addressed at schools following a recent string of threats made to several schools which started on Tuesday. Not much was revealed in...
wach.com
Columbia leaders hold community meeting on North Columbia area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia's District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert held a community meeting on Thursday providing an update on a future master plan for a new community complex. The meeting worked to provide an update on a master plan for the Villages of North Columbia, a...
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
WRDW-TV
Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
abccolumbia.com
“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
