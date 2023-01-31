People want an end to police brutality, but – in Miami – they got a red, black and green police cruiser in the hood. What do you think?. This world is coming to an end and nothing can convince me otherwise. Miami is not a bad place to live, but it is a crazy place to live. The home of people like Nore, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke and Trina has had its share of stories to tell, but this one just about takes the whole cake.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO