Hollywood, FL

miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor concerts in Broward

One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Gay Ocho Festival Returns to Calle Ocho

The nation’s largest diversity and inclusion festival Gay8 Festival, is FREE and back on SUNDAY February 19th, 2023 at the famous CALLE OCHO from SW 12th AVE to SW 17th AVE (11AM-11PM). Join us as we ask people from all over the world to come to Little Havana to #LiveYourStoryHere for the fiesta of a lifetime. The festival features Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, live latin music, 8 performance stages, international DJs, a fashion show, a street parade, free films, a comedy show, great bites and so much more. Don’t miss it!! Make sure to purchase VIP tickets for a great experience. Find stage performance times and other important information at Gay8festival.com.
MIAMI, FL
wsop.com

HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW

The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Vizcaya asks public to find couple pictured in roll of film left behind

MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

January 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The first month of the New Year saw the return of a beloved Fort Lauderdale restaurant, a retro martini lounge, and a distillery producing tropical liqueurs. Runway 84 reopened with an Italian supper club vibe, and the National Hotel opened its retro Martini Bar. In addition, Tropical Distillers opened in Allapattah. The distillery makes liqueurs and spirits with local, tropical flavors.
MIAMI, FL
305area.com

All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami

Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
MIAMI, FL
allhiphop.com

Black History Month Police Car Upsets Everybody

People want an end to police brutality, but – in Miami – they got a red, black and green police cruiser in the hood. What do you think?. This world is coming to an end and nothing can convince me otherwise. Miami is not a bad place to live, but it is a crazy place to live. The home of people like Nore, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke and Trina has had its share of stories to tell, but this one just about takes the whole cake.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man took a chance and struck big in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Lottery said Ricardo Canales, 55, of Ft. Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Tuesday morning. Canales...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
J.M. Lesinski

A World of Wonder at Robert is Here

For over sixty years now, Robert is Here fruit stand and market in Homestead, Florida has been an icon as both a gateway to the Everglades and for their truly incredible and unique beverage offerings. Referred to online as the ‘Disney World of fruit stands,’ Robert is Here is quite a world all its own with the amazing variety they have to offer.
HOMESTEAD, FL
USA Diario

Miami could set new temperature record later this week

Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.
MIAMI, FL

