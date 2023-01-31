Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The 5 highest ranked burger joints in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous RestaurantMadocMiami, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous Restaurant
The crabs weren’t part of their early success. It didn’t occur to them that the local crustacean was even edible until 1921 when James Allison built an aquarium at the foot of the bay and Fifth Street.
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor concerts in Broward
One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
communitynewspapers.com
Gay Ocho Festival Returns to Calle Ocho
The nation’s largest diversity and inclusion festival Gay8 Festival, is FREE and back on SUNDAY February 19th, 2023 at the famous CALLE OCHO from SW 12th AVE to SW 17th AVE (11AM-11PM). Join us as we ask people from all over the world to come to Little Havana to #LiveYourStoryHere for the fiesta of a lifetime. The festival features Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, live latin music, 8 performance stages, international DJs, a fashion show, a street parade, free films, a comedy show, great bites and so much more. Don’t miss it!! Make sure to purchase VIP tickets for a great experience. Find stage performance times and other important information at Gay8festival.com.
wsop.com
HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
WSVN-TV
Vizcaya asks public to find couple pictured in roll of film left behind
MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.
Miami New Times
January 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The first month of the New Year saw the return of a beloved Fort Lauderdale restaurant, a retro martini lounge, and a distillery producing tropical liqueurs. Runway 84 reopened with an Italian supper club vibe, and the National Hotel opened its retro Martini Bar. In addition, Tropical Distillers opened in Allapattah. The distillery makes liqueurs and spirits with local, tropical flavors.
The 5 highest ranked burger joints in Miami
I have been taking a look at the best burgers in the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to the city of Miami and the highest-ranked burger restaurants in the city.
305area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami
Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
allhiphop.com
Black History Month Police Car Upsets Everybody
People want an end to police brutality, but – in Miami – they got a red, black and green police cruiser in the hood. What do you think?. This world is coming to an end and nothing can convince me otherwise. Miami is not a bad place to live, but it is a crazy place to live. The home of people like Nore, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke and Trina has had its share of stories to tell, but this one just about takes the whole cake.
Hasidic Jewish Man Removed From Fort Lauderdale Delta Flight Over Hat
Delta Airlines Tells “South Florida’s First News With Andrew Colton” It’s Investigating Incident.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
cbs12.com
Man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man took a chance and struck big in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Lottery said Ricardo Canales, 55, of Ft. Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Tuesday morning. Canales...
A World of Wonder at Robert is Here
For over sixty years now, Robert is Here fruit stand and market in Homestead, Florida has been an icon as both a gateway to the Everglades and for their truly incredible and unique beverage offerings. Referred to online as the ‘Disney World of fruit stands,’ Robert is Here is quite a world all its own with the amazing variety they have to offer.
World's Largest Cannabis Psychedelics Convention Coming To Miami
The 3-day event is expected to have more than 15-thousand attendees and nearly 200 exhibitors from around the world.
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video, pictures show arrest of ex-NBA star accused of punching daughter at Brickell Key condo
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police body camera video and crime scene pictures captured the arrest of former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire after he allegedly punched his teenage daughter, leading to a battery charge that has since been dropped. The bodycam footage shows the 6-foot-10 former player as he was walked...
Inside One of the Priciest Listings in Boca Raton’s History
Constructed in 1964, the one-story main house was designed by the notable Palm Beach architect Bryon Simonson
Broward New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
Miami could set new temperature record later this week
Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.
Comments / 0