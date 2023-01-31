The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a gold 2013 Cadillac SRX traveling northbound on Coastal Highway approaching the intersection at Lewes Georgetown Highway. The driver and only occupant of the Cadillac was seen talking on his cell phone, and the trooper conducted a traffic stop on the car in a nearby business parking lot. The trooper contacted the driver, who was identified as Tyler Sutton, and noticed that he appeared to be extremely nervous. Sutton also did not have his license, registration, or proof of insurance in his possession. The trooper asked Sutton to exit the Cadillac, and afterwards he had his drug-certified canine partner conduct a free-air sniff of the car’s exterior. The dog alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics, and a search of the car led to the discovery of approximately 450 MDMA / ecstasy tablets in the trunk stored in a large plastic bag. Sutton was also found to be in possession of approximately $2,200 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.

LEWES, DE ・ 15 HOURS AGO