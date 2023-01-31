ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges

The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a gold 2013 Cadillac SRX traveling northbound on Coastal Highway approaching the intersection at Lewes Georgetown Highway. The driver and only occupant of the Cadillac was seen talking on his cell phone, and the trooper conducted a traffic stop on the car in a nearby business parking lot. The trooper contacted the driver, who was identified as Tyler Sutton, and noticed that he appeared to be extremely nervous. Sutton also did not have his license, registration, or proof of insurance in his possession. The trooper asked Sutton to exit the Cadillac, and afterwards he had his drug-certified canine partner conduct a free-air sniff of the car’s exterior. The dog alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics, and a search of the car led to the discovery of approximately 450 MDMA / ecstasy tablets in the trunk stored in a large plastic bag. Sutton was also found to be in possession of approximately $2,200 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
LEWES, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police arrested Ainka Wilson, 49, of Smyrna, DE, for felony DUI and weapon charges following a traffic stop early this morning. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:22 a.m., a trooper on patrol on Route 13 in the area of Smyrna Leipsic Road observed a white Jeep Wrangler traveling southbound on Route 13 failing to stay within its lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator and sole occupant, Ainka Wilson. Upon contact, the trooper immediately smelled an odor of alcoholic beverages and observed signs of impairment. Wilson was subsequently taken into custody without incident for DUI. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. A computer inquiry revealed Wilson has three prior DUI convictions and is also a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
SMYRNA, DE
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Armed Man Who Shot Into Occupied Home

The Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyler Schuman of Jacksonville, Florida after he shot into an occupied Felton home yesterday morning. On January 31, 2023, at approximately 6:54 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Lake Drive regarding a report of gunshots being fired into the house. When they arrived, troopers learned that the home had been struck several times by shots that were fired from the outside. The residence was occupied by a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and three children at the time. No one in the home was hit by gunfire or injured.
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. –  On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Violent Bladensburg Crash

A Bladensburg woman has died following a violent single-vehicle crash, authorities say. Investigation revealed that Michelle Hernandez, 22, was traveling west on Annapolis Road when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Prince George's County police. Hernandez veered to the...
BLADENSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Pedestrian Killed After Driver Runs Red Light In Prince George’s County

KETTERING, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
CALIFORNIA, MD
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy