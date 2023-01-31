Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a gold 2013 Cadillac SRX traveling northbound on Coastal Highway approaching the intersection at Lewes Georgetown Highway. The driver and only occupant of the Cadillac was seen talking on his cell phone, and the trooper conducted a traffic stop on the car in a nearby business parking lot. The trooper contacted the driver, who was identified as Tyler Sutton, and noticed that he appeared to be extremely nervous. Sutton also did not have his license, registration, or proof of insurance in his possession. The trooper asked Sutton to exit the Cadillac, and afterwards he had his drug-certified canine partner conduct a free-air sniff of the car’s exterior. The dog alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics, and a search of the car led to the discovery of approximately 450 MDMA / ecstasy tablets in the trunk stored in a large plastic bag. Sutton was also found to be in possession of approximately $2,200 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police arrested Ainka Wilson, 49, of Smyrna, DE, for felony DUI and weapon charges following a traffic stop early this morning. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:22 a.m., a trooper on patrol on Route 13 in the area of Smyrna Leipsic Road observed a white Jeep Wrangler traveling southbound on Route 13 failing to stay within its lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator and sole occupant, Ainka Wilson. Upon contact, the trooper immediately smelled an odor of alcoholic beverages and observed signs of impairment. Wilson was subsequently taken into custody without incident for DUI. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. A computer inquiry revealed Wilson has three prior DUI convictions and is also a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Armed Man Busted Driving Stolen Vehicle Around District Heights
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on auto theft and firearms offenses after being caught in possession of a stolen car in District Heights, authorities say. Detectives observed Larry Hagans driving a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court around 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Armed Man Who Shot Into Occupied Home
The Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyler Schuman of Jacksonville, Florida after he shot into an occupied Felton home yesterday morning. On January 31, 2023, at approximately 6:54 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Lake Drive regarding a report of gunshots being fired into the house. When they arrived, troopers learned that the home had been struck several times by shots that were fired from the outside. The residence was occupied by a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and three children at the time. No one in the home was hit by gunfire or injured.
WBOC
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
Bay Net
Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
Young Woman Killed In Violent Bladensburg Crash
A Bladensburg woman has died following a violent single-vehicle crash, authorities say. Investigation revealed that Michelle Hernandez, 22, was traveling west on Annapolis Road when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Prince George's County police. Hernandez veered to the...
Bay Net
Pedestrian Killed After Driver Runs Red Light In Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
Bay Net
Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
Armed Loitering Teens Caught On Video Running After Gun Goes Off
Police are on the lookout for a group of teens after a shooting in Brooklyn, authorities announce. A complaint about shots being fired in the area of 4th Street and Dell Street was made around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Anne Arundel County police. The complaint stated that...
Bay Net
Three Failed, Twelve Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Twelve of the 15 establishments were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s...
fox5dc.com
16-year-olds arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two teenagers from D.C. are charged in an armed carjacking that happened on Thursday in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover. Once there, they learned...
Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court
A teen who police say is known to squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.
Bay Net
Suspect Sought After Cat Found Alive In Dumpster Tied In Plastic Bag
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., deputies with the Twin Beaches Patrol responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a cat in a dumpster. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the cat pictured had...
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
Woman charged after young grandson used her gun to kill Nykayla Strawder
The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury.
