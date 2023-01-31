Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified
The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
kchi.com
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
kchi.com
Sheriff Seeks Help With Theft Case
Tires and wheels were stolen from a vehicle that had broken down Saturday near the Chula Junction on US 65. The vehicle was fine on Sunday when the owner checked it, but on Monday, the owner found someone had removed all four tires and wheels from the truck. The Livingston...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man was found guilty of second degree murder in Saline County on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Terrelle Palmer was the subject of a manhunt over three years ago. According to court documents, Palmer shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died and three others suffered injuries on October 2, 2019. The shootings led to a citywide lock down. Palmer fled the area and was apprehended in Mississippi on October 18, 2019.
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeking assistance from public in investigation into theft of stolen wheels and tires
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with an investigation into an alleged theft. Sheriff Steve Cox reports a pickup broke down on U. S. Highway 65 near the Chula junction on January 28th. The owner saw the vehicle on the afternoon of January 29th and all was said to be fine. The owner planned to have the pickup towed on January 30th. The pickup was discovered on January 30th sitting on blocks. The vehicle had been jacked up, and all four tires and wheels had been stolen.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Man Gets Bond Hearing Date on Felony Weapons Charge
A Gallatin man facing a felony charge in Grundy County Court now has a scheduled bond appearance hearing. Court documents say Ashton Chad Arndt faces a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Records list that charge from January 8. The court set Arndt’s bond at 15 thousand dollars...
kttn.com
Gallatin man turns himself in to Grundy County Sheriff on firearm charge
The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Gallatin man on January 31st after he turned himself in on a felony charge. Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Chad Arndt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
northwestmoinfo.com
Early Morning Fatal Accident Near Kearney
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred early this (Thursday) morning near Kearney. According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at 3:30 A.M. this morning. Officers say once upon the scene they discovered a man who had been ejected from the truck. That individual was declared deceased at the scene.
kchi.com
Troopers Report Drivers Injured In Two Area Crashes
Crashes in the area counties investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left drivers with minor and moderate injuries. In Harrison County at about 4:30 am Wednesday, Troopers responded to a crash on I-35. State troopers report 30-year-old Kayla A Drumheller was northbound and ran off the west side of the roadway, striking an emergency crossover. Her vehicle went airborne and overturned, coming to rest on its top. Drumheller was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
kttn.com
Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao
The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County. The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joe Residents Hurt In Car vs Tree Accident Near Clarksdale
A pair of St. Joseph residents were left with minor injuries after their vehicle hit a tree in DeKalb County Tuesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol’s accident report, 42-year-old St. Joseph resident Michelle L. Ray was driving a 2021 Kia K5 northbound on Missouri Route 31 about five miles north of Clarskdale in DeKalb County at 8:15 A.M. Tuesday when she lost control of the vehicle.
kttn.com
Crash on Interstate 35 injures man from Kidder
A resident of Kidder was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident early Wednesday evening in Clay County. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 69-year-old Robert Potts who was taken by Liberty Fire and Rescue to the Liberty Hospital. The northbound SUV traveled off the left...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kidder Man Hurt In Wednesday Evening I-35 Crash
A Kidder man was left with moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident on I-35 in Clay County Wednesday evening. The Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Kidder resident Robert D. Potts was driving a 1995 Jeep Cherokee northbound on I-35 at the 17 mile-marker in Clay County at 5:45 P.M. when the Jeep went off the left side of the roadway and went into the median.
Driver killed in rollover crash near Kearney
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly rollover truck crash near Kearney that killed the driver.
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Child Suffers Minor Injuries In Two Car Crash Thursday
A two-year-old Cameron child was left with minor injuries Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash on I-35 near Liberty. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says at 4:55 P.M. a 2012 Chevy Malibu being driven by 45-year-old Lathrop resident Casey J. McKinley had begun to slow for congested traffic north of Highway 152 in Liberty. His vehicle was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford Fusion being driven by 22-year-old Cameron resident Mackenzie M. Wyatt.
mycouriertribune.com
Man dies in rollover wreck near Kearney
KEARNEY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatality crash that occurred overnight near Kearney. Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
kttn.com
Two-year-old boy injured in crash on Interstate 35
A child from Cameron was taken to a hospital following a rear-end accident late Thursday afternoon in Clay County. The two-year-old boy received minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital. Two cars were northbound and entered congested traffic on Interstate 35, north of Highway 152 when the car driven...
Comments / 0