ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Phillies Legend Gives High Praise to New Astros GM Brown

By Kayla Skinner
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r99I2_0kXQhqTx00

Following the singing of Dana Brown, Philadelphia Phillies legend Del Unser had some strong words of praise for the new Houston Astros general manager.

New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown is well respected within the MLB community. From the beginning of this process all the way through to the finish and even after, nearly everyone in baseball has come out with something positive to share about Brown.

One was Philadelphia Phillies legend Del Unser who spoke with Bill Ladson of MLB.com.

“I was not shocked [Brown was named general manager],” Unser said. “You say, ‘Maybe you had a little something to do with it along the way.’ It’s gratifying. … He is never going to embarrass you. No negative connotations in any way, shape or form. He was always positive.”

Pretty strong words of affirmation for Brown who was the frontrunner for the job all along. It is one of the most high-stress jobs in sports, especially considering Brown is taking over a juggernaut with sky-high expectations.

We spoke about how Brown was going to shape the culture of the front office and by the trickle down effect, the franchise, with his energy and outlook. Unser doubles down on that positivity that Brown will bring.

As Ladson pointed out, Brown was released by the Phillies in 1991, but Unser kept him on in a coaching role because of the qualities he saw in a young Brown 31 years ago.

“He was a class act from Day 1,” said Unser on why he kept Brown in professional baseball. “He is dedicated to the game. He was an excellent teammate. He had some leadership ability. He just gave you 100 percent.”

Those same qualities have grown and developed and Brown is now one of the best and brightest leaders in the industry. He now has the opportunity to the take the helm of the most talented roster in baseball and take it for a spin.

It's going to be a fun ride.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
  3. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  4. Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
  5. Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
  6. Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
  7. Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
  8. Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
  9. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
ClutchPoints

Lucas Giolito breaks silence on Jose Abreu’s White Sox departure

The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a great 2022 season, and heading into the offseason, it was clear they didn’t necessarily have the assets to make several big moves to fix their roster. They have made some big moves, but they also have lost some key players, with the biggest loss being longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, who opted to sign with the Houston Astros in free agency. Many folks weren’t happy to see Abreu leave, including star pitcher Lucas Giolito.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer

One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Story behind the story: Astros sign-stealing scandal just won’t go away

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal isn’t going anywhere, as The Athletic published an excerpt of their initial research this week. How did the Astros sign-stealing scandal come to be? Jeff Luhnow, A.J. Hinch and the players involved can thank The Athletic reporters Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich. In an excerpt from Drellich’s upcoming book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess,” the Houston reporter reveals how the sign-stealing scandal came to be.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The 24 best players in New York Mets history

The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year

The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
CHICAGO, IL
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
801
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy