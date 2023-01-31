Phillies Legend Gives High Praise to New Astros GM Brown

Following the singing of Dana Brown, Philadelphia Phillies legend Del Unser had some strong words of praise for the new Houston Astros general manager.

New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown is well respected within the MLB community. From the beginning of this process all the way through to the finish and even after, nearly everyone in baseball has come out with something positive to share about Brown.

One was Philadelphia Phillies legend Del Unser who spoke with Bill Ladson of MLB.com.

“I was not shocked [Brown was named general manager],” Unser said. “You say, ‘Maybe you had a little something to do with it along the way.’ It’s gratifying. … He is never going to embarrass you. No negative connotations in any way, shape or form. He was always positive.”

Pretty strong words of affirmation for Brown who was the frontrunner for the job all along. It is one of the most high-stress jobs in sports, especially considering Brown is taking over a juggernaut with sky-high expectations.

We spoke about how Brown was going to shape the culture of the front office and by the trickle down effect, the franchise, with his energy and outlook. Unser doubles down on that positivity that Brown will bring.

As Ladson pointed out, Brown was released by the Phillies in 1991, but Unser kept him on in a coaching role because of the qualities he saw in a young Brown 31 years ago.

“He was a class act from Day 1,” said Unser on why he kept Brown in professional baseball. “He is dedicated to the game. He was an excellent teammate. He had some leadership ability. He just gave you 100 percent.”

Those same qualities have grown and developed and Brown is now one of the best and brightest leaders in the industry. He now has the opportunity to the take the helm of the most talented roster in baseball and take it for a spin.

It's going to be a fun ride.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !