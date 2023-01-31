Read full article on original website
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According...
Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state custody
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department will spend the time before trial in state custody. On Friday, a judge approved the state’s request to hold Carl Roy Webb Boards II at the Pendleton Correctional Facility until his trial. While no date for the trial has been set, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings expects it won’t take place until mid-2024.
Kokomo police seek help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit bills
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using counterfeit bills at a Dollar General store. The Kokomo Police Department said at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, an individual made purchases at the Dollar General at 211 W. Markland Ave. using seven $100 counterfeit bills.
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in. The Indiana State Police said the traffic stop happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on 12th Street near Louis Street in Anderson. The trooper pulled over the vehicle for an equipment violation.
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition.
Traffic stop uncovers cocaine in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday. The Indiana State Police said a trooper pulled over a 2005 Jeep Cherokee Thursday night while patrolling the Muncie area. The traffic stop was initiated because the driver failed to signal multiple times.
Kokomo man arrested in drug bust, found with 1 pound of meth
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested after police found approximately one pound of meth and two pounds of marijuana in a home on Jefferson Street Tuesday. Devon Nice is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets.
Prosecutors argue against granting bail request for Delphi murders suspect
DELPHI, Ind. — Ahead of an upcoming bail hearing, Carroll County prosecutors doubled down on their request for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to remain in custody without bond. Carroll County’s lead prosecutor Nicholas McLeland filed the state’s response to Allen’s petition for bail on January 31....
Nurse accused of stealing a patient’s meds, domestic battery in separate cases
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – When questioned by a detective, the woman said that yes, she did use marijuana from time to time. And yes, she did take prescription medications, but had not in a long time. But the 34-year-old registered nurse at first dodged questions about whether she...
Lebanon elementary schools prep for upgrades thanks to capital referendum money
LEBANON, Ind. — Boone County is one of the fastest growing counties in central Indiana, and its schools are trying to keep up and prepare. The Lebanon Community School Corporation is using a capital referendum passed last May to make big changes. Harney Elementary and Perry-Worth Elementary will see...
St. Elmo Steak House lands in top 10 of OpenTable’s Most Romantic Restaurants list for 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Romance is on the menu at Indianapolis’ quintessential steakhouse. St. Elmo Steak House was among the top ten most rated eateries in OpenTable’s Most Romantic Restaurants list for 2023. The restaurant booking site analyzed over 13 million reviews to pinpoint the spots that diners said...
