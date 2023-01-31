ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

cbs4indy.com

Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state custody

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department will spend the time before trial in state custody. On Friday, a judge approved the state’s request to hold Carl Roy Webb Boards II at the Pendleton Correctional Facility until his trial. While no date for the trial has been set, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings expects it won’t take place until mid-2024.
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police seek help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit bills

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using counterfeit bills at a Dollar General store. The Kokomo Police Department said at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, an individual made purchases at the Dollar General at 211 W. Markland Ave. using seven $100 counterfeit bills.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in. The Indiana State Police said the traffic stop happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on 12th Street near Louis Street in Anderson. The trooper pulled over the vehicle for an equipment violation.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Traffic stop uncovers cocaine in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday. The Indiana State Police said a trooper pulled over a 2005 Jeep Cherokee Thursday night while patrolling the Muncie area. The traffic stop was initiated because the driver failed to signal multiple times.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo man arrested in drug bust, found with 1 pound of meth

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested after police found approximately one pound of meth and two pounds of marijuana in a home on Jefferson Street Tuesday. Devon Nice is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Prosecutors argue against granting bail request for Delphi murders suspect

DELPHI, Ind. — Ahead of an upcoming bail hearing, Carroll County prosecutors doubled down on their request for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to remain in custody without bond. Carroll County’s lead prosecutor Nicholas McLeland filed the state’s response to Allen’s petition for bail on January 31....
DELPHI, IN

