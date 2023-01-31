Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Driving across north Louisiana on U. S. 80 in 1930, tourists using the official state highway map saw a spot marked the “highest point” in the state. If they were tempted to check it out, they wouldn’t have turned south at Arcadia...
justshortofcrazy.com
The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana
Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
NOLA.com
This Valentine's Day, swap roses for raw oysters and help the Louisiana coast too
Roses are red but they die. Chocolate is sweet but like, love itself, it can vanish quickly. Oysters, however, are something else. They are ephemeral, sure, and they do stir desire (sensually, if not necessarily scientifically). Once shucked, they also can still live on to do some good thanks to...
NOLA.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
This Is The Strangest Food In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana
Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations. Officials from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries […] The post Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed the point of purchase details for two Powerball tickets valued at $100,000 and $50,000 each.
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car On Cold Mornings In Louisiana?
You probably wouldn't think twice about warming up your car on a cold winter morning in Louisiana. I mean, you've probably got some ice on the windows, your seats are freezing, and your heater isn't going to warm up right away. Not to mention the fact you paid for that remote car starter. So of course you're not going to hesitate to warm your car up.
Thank you! La. National Guard unit off to assist Army with overseas operation
The unit most recently helped with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida but they are ready to use their skills half way around the world.
KPLC TV
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
iheart.com
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
Billy Gaston Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Every week, we mention on Kiss Country just how important it is to tell us about those people you know who are real blessings to our community. Thank the Lord that Brandy Hill was paying attention or we might have never known about Billy Gaston. Billy is one of those...
Louisiana Living: In the Garden with Kerry Heafner
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kerry Heafner returns to the studio for another segment of In the Garden with Kerry Heafner. Kerry shares information about using fertilizer in your garden. For more details, watch the clip above.
