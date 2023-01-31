ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
justshortofcrazy.com

The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana

Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana

Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
GRAND ISLE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana

Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations. Officials from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries […] The post Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
iheart.com

2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy