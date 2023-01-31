Read full article on original website
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
4 Fun Ways To Celebrate Galentine's Day On The South ShoreDianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
quincyquarry.com
Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done #mayorkoch #dpw #cityofquincy
Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Laying asphalt is well-known to not be advised to be undertaken when the temperature is lower than fifty degrees Fahrenheit outside unless an emergency repair is needed poses the risk of problems later with so laid asphalt.
capecod.com
Surprise snowfall creates havoc for morning commute on upper Cape
SANDWICH – A surprise snowfall only accumulated an inch or so, but that was enough to create havoc for the morning commute. Numerous crashes were reported in Sandwich stretching up onto Route 25 in the Wareham area. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes. By 9...
Valley Breeze
Broad Street crossing guards say they work in fear
CUMBERLAND – Crossing guards who work every morning and afternoon along Broad Street in Cumberland say the situation with drivers has gotten so bad that they work every day in constant fear for their own safety and the safety of students and families. Karen McKenna, the crossing guard who...
capeandislands.org
Apartments at Twin Brooks win Cape Cod Commission approval
A highly contested plan to build a 312-unit apartment complex at the former Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis received approval last night from the Cape Cod Commission. Commissioners of the regional planning agency voted overwhelmingly, 13 to 2, to approve an agreement with developer Quarterra for the Emblem Hyannis apartments.
Home of the Week: An Historic 1940 Cape Cod Estate Hits the Market for the First Time—for a Cool $16.5 Million
Summer may still feel far away, but the time is now to consider a dream waterfront estate – such as a new listing on Massachusetts’ rugged Atlantic coast. Known as “High Scatteree,” this nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom haven is set in the idyllic seaside town of Chatham on Cape Cod about 90 miles east of Boston. Priced at $16.5 million, the 7,200 square-foot property is elegant, isolated and historic—in other words, a perfect New England retreat. “North Chatham is a coveted enclave of seaside homes at the “elbow” of Cape Cod, right where the sun rises and the expansive sandy beaches seem to go...
4 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney’s interview with The Boston Globe
“The medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top.”. A defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy told The Boston Globe his client was overmedicated on prescription drugs that sparked homicidal and suicidal thoughts on the evening she allegedly strangled her three children and attempted to kill herself.
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley
Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
capecod.com
Vessel sinks in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – A vessel sank at a dock off Pleasant Street in Hyannis Thursday morning. Hyannis Firefighters responded to the scene after 10:30 AM and deployed booms to contain fuel leaking from the boat. The Barnstable Harbormaster as well as the U.S. Coast Guard were also on scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
Turnto10.com
Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter
NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
WCVB
Best ice cream flavor in nation made at Massachusetts-based Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe
PEABODY, Mass. — Holy Cow Ice Cream Café on the North Shore has found a formula that isn’t just delicious – It’s award-winning. The shop took home the 2022 North American Ice Cream Association Flavor of the Year with its Ritzy AF salted butter cracker ice cream.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
capecod.com
Police officer spots fire at historic Hyannis house
HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer spotted a house fire about 2 PM Friday. The fire was reported in a residence at the corner of Pine Avenue and Harvard Street. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated the structure and there were no injuries reported but firefighters were seen attempting to resuscitate a dog. Flames shot through the roof at one point. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills engine assisted at the scene in the frigid windy conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The property involved is at 151 Pine Avenue. That property is the S. Alexander Hinckley House which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Nothing is being done about the illegal animal dumping ground in New Bedford!”
The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “I’ve called Animal Control and the...
Pros & Cons: Grocery Shopping at Price Rite vs Market Basket in New Bedford
After shopping at Market Basket for the last 10 years or so, I finally found its match. At least once a week, my fiance and I go grocery shopping at the North End Market Basket off of Coggeshall Street. Sure, the store is crazy crowded, but there's a good reason why everybody and their mother flocks to it. The prices are cheap, the deals are sweet, and overall it's a convenient place to get to.
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023
The water park will open July 1. A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
