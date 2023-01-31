Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Spa's in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
CDC Warns Against New Jersey Based Eyedrops Potentially Linked To Death And Blindness
This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country and it is made right here in Lakewood, New Jersey. When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready...
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history
We have some pretty enjoyable historic taverns here in New Jersey; walk into most of them and the walls reek of history with an atmosphere that is filled with comfort, laughter and amazing stories. Look no further to find the oldest intact tavern in the United States. It's right here...
Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey
Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.
VIDEO: Cookie-loving deer pay visit to New Jersey woman for treats
The deer, given names such as Clarice, Mrs Kravitz, Mary, and Betty White, can be seen waiting for their special treats.
These Incredibly Offensive Baby Names are Actually Banned in New Jersey
ABCDE - The name is pronounced, "ab-si-day." But let's be honest here. The parents waited until the last minute trying to decide and just gave their child the name of the first five letters of the alphabet. SHI*HEAD - I kid you not. Two brain surgeons thought it would be...
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
Explore this magnificent castle in NJ that once housed a cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore. I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
Historic 100-year-old South Jersey fire company needs your help
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- For 100 years, Black men in the North Woodbury section of Deptford Township have banded together, selflessly, to serve their community.They are the Helping Hand Fire Company."This firehouse was founded by family," said Capt. Bryant Fiddler. "I'm fourth generation."The company's founding dates back to 1922, making it one of the oldest African American volunteer stations in the state."There were a couple surrounding towns that had fire companies, but it would take them longer to get here. And it was more or less, are they going to fight the fire the same way in your community that...
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination
A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
Study Says Our Happiness In New Jersey Continues To Soar In 2023
We generally think of ourselves as happy people here in New Jersey, but we're pretty sure the rest of the nation doesn't necessarily feel that way. A recent study might have something to say about that. How happy do you think we are here in the Garden State? There are...
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
New Jersey Gets Really Surprising Ranking For Safe Driving
We have a ton of people in a small area trying to get someplace in a hurry, and our reputation as having a lot of bad drivers precedes us. But is New Jersey among the most dangerous states to drive in?. We have all the ingredients to make driving in...
More evidence clean-energy work not to blame for dead whales in NJ and NY
The whale that washed up on Long Island’s Lido Beach was likely killed by a vessel, according to the NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office. Spokeswoman Allison Ferreira said that the whale, which NOAA had been tracking for 40 years and named Luna, was likely dead for several days before washing up on a beach just east of Queens Monday morning.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed
We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0