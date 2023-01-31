ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Fall Out Boy Coming to Blossom in July

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAnG1_0kXQgCw800
Fall Out Boy.
Fall Out Boy will hit the road this summer with its headline tour dubbed So Much For (Tour) Dust.

The 25+ date North American trek includes a July 18 stop at Blossom.

The tour supports the emo band's forthcoming new album, So Much (for) Stardust , which arrives on March 24.


Ticket pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the Fall Out Boy concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday .

Cleveland Scene

Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit

After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
