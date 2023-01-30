WHERE’S BOB THE BIG BOY? Could He Ever Return to Wenatchee?. This is a question I was asked with my first article, Remembering Bob The Big Boy And the Stolen Statue in Wenatchee. Before we answer the question, let’s start at the beginning. Because some say that Wenatchee doesn’t need yet another chain restaurant (or any other business), when we should be supporting local mom and pop places. Like many business, Bob the Big Boy was just a small hamburger stand in the San Fernando Valley of California.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO