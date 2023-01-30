Read full article on original website
Related
DUI suspect rams patrol car, jumps into Snohomish County marsh
A man found slumped over the wheel of a truck that had been reported stolen fled from troopers when he awoke to find patrol vehicles around him.
kpq.com
Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified
Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
ifiberone.com
Woman awaiting trial in Douglas County vehicular assault case dies
WATERVILLE — Prosecutors have closed a vehicular assault and DUI case in Douglas County after the defendant died last month. Linnea Fahrnkopf died Dec. 13 in Montana at the age of 39. A death certificate was filed in Douglas County Superior Court on Jan. 12 and the case was officially closed on Jan. 23.
ifiberone.com
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Waterville woman
WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a woman found dead in 2020 near Wenatchee. Julius Ceballos pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. Ceballos was initially charged with first-degree murder but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
ifiberone.com
Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
ifiberone.com
Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
kpq.com
Three Building Fires, One Death Inside 13 Hours In Wenatchee Valley
There were a total of three building fires in less than 13 hours between Tuesday afternoon and overnight Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee area. One person is dead from a fire at mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee Valley Fire crews were called to...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog
Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
kpq.com
Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Faces 13 Charges
The murder suspect involved in the fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road is facing 13 charges after his first appearance in Douglas County Superior Court Wednesday. Charges against 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter include first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, several charges of domestic violence against the victim, and two counts of intimidating witnesses among other charges.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
qvpr.com
Bakery opens in Quincy to fulfill popular demand for Mexican-style bread, treats
Wanting to fulfill constant request from their customers in East Wenatchee, the El Padrino chain of central Washington bakeries opened a third store, this time in Quincy. The store is located inside Quincy Public Market on F Street, and it’s a wish come true to many customers who no longer have to travel to East Wenatchee or to the second bakery in Kennewick to get their fix of Mexican-style baked goods such as their legendary bolillo (boll-EE-yo).
kpq.com
WHERE’S BOB THE BIG BOY? Could He Ever Return to Wenatchee?
WHERE’S BOB THE BIG BOY? Could He Ever Return to Wenatchee?. This is a question I was asked with my first article, Remembering Bob The Big Boy And the Stolen Statue in Wenatchee. Before we answer the question, let’s start at the beginning. Because some say that Wenatchee doesn’t need yet another chain restaurant (or any other business), when we should be supporting local mom and pop places. Like many business, Bob the Big Boy was just a small hamburger stand in the San Fernando Valley of California.
ifiberone.com
Local man scores $200,000 in lottery win from ticket purchased at East Wenatchee tobacco store
EAST WENATCHE - A six-figure lottery win in East Wenatchee gave one local man a reason to celebrate this week. Michael V. recently bought a Powerball ticket from Discount Tobacco and Beverage on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. Michael won $200,000 and claimed his win on Thursday, according to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death
William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
kpq.com
Apple Blossom Festival Picks U.S. Air Force Colonel for Grand Marshal
U.S. Air Force Colonel Sarah (Droz) Babbitt has been chosen to be Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s 104th Grand Marshal. Col. Babbitt is the Vice Commander of Space Base Delta 1, based at the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado. She has served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years.
KING-5
Chill in a giant igloo at this Northwest ski area
WENATCHEE, Wash. — It's the peak of ski season and Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, just 20 minutes outside Wenatchee, is known for having great snow, reasonable lift ticket prices, and that iconic bomber wing at the top of its 'Bomber Bowl.' The wing is a remnant of a jet that crashed here in 1944 that has been burnished to a shine by all of the skiers and boarders who pass by and rub it before heading down the hill. It's a Mission Ridge tradition, to both show respect and welcome more snow.
kpq.com
Dylan Schmitten: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival Candidate
This is a series of interviews with the Top 10 Candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court. The Apple Blossom Queen and two Princesses will be crowned Feb. 11th at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Get tickets here. Meet...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles
One horse at a training facility in Kittitas County, Washington, has tested positive for strangles. The horse is currently under private vet care. It has not left the property, but other horses come and go regularly. It is unknown how many horses are exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Comments / 0