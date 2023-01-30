ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
racingloufc.com

Racing signs draft pick Riley Parker to contract

Racing Louisville has signed rookie forward Riley Parker to a contract, the club announced Wednesday. Parker and Louisville agreed to a one-year deal with an option for the 2024 season. The 22-year-old was Racing’s fourth-round pick in last month’s NWSL Draft. “Riley is a talented young player who...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy