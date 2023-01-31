When military members finally get out of the military, they find that they are entering into a very different job market. No longer are they being assigned what to do and have guaranteed employment like when they had a contract with the Department of Defense. Now they are competing with others for the same job and discovering that there are numerous jobs on the market from which to choose. It can be daunting, and many veterans start to feel the pressure almost immediately after being discharged from the military.

2 DAYS AGO