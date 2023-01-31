Read full article on original website
Related
Military.com
4 Tools for Separating Veterans Looking for Work, Created by Hiring Our Heroes
Today, veteran unemployment sits at 3.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Although there's always more work to be done, that kind of number reflects more than a decade of effort in helping America's veterans find work. It simply wasn't always so low. In 2011, the veteran unemployment...
Military.com
How Veterans Are Supercharging Their Businesses Through a Free Entrepreneurship Program
When J.J. Stakem started his aviation consulting company in 2016, he was its lone employee. He began Objective Area Solutions converting one wall of his garage, already filled with gym equipment, into a whiteboard for whenever inspiration struck. "I would just work out and draw, conceptually put things down," Stakem,...
Military.com
China Is Playing a Dangerous Game of Chicken with Taiwan
The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration. What is China Planning When it Comes to Taiwan?. Just days after a...
Military.com
Huge Hiring Burst in January of 517,000 Jobs Brings Down Vets' Unemployment Rate to 2.8%
The economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January, blowing way past Wall Street predictions of job growth of less than half that total and bringing the unemployment rate for the nation's more than 18 million veterans down to a remarkable 2.8% from 3.2% in December. However, the overall positive...
Military.com
Want to Get a Job Outside Defense After the Military?
After your military service, are you hoping to find a job that is outside the defense industry or government? Do you want to break free from your military self and do something new?. That can be a tough one for veterans and spouses on the job hunt. You are going...
Military.com
Chinese Spy Balloon Stokes Concern in Congress as Lawmakers Focus on Threats from Beijing
An alleged Chinese spy balloon that has been flying over the United States is raising alarm among lawmakers, who say the episode demonstrates the growing threat Beijing poses to the United States. Much of the congressional reaction is coming from Republicans who are using the incident to argue the Biden...
Military.com
Finding Careers to Fit Your Military Experience
When military members finally get out of the military, they find that they are entering into a very different job market. No longer are they being assigned what to do and have guaranteed employment like when they had a contract with the Department of Defense. Now they are competing with others for the same job and discovering that there are numerous jobs on the market from which to choose. It can be daunting, and many veterans start to feel the pressure almost immediately after being discharged from the military.
Comments / 0