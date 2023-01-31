Cowboys to interview Jeff Nixon for offensive coordinator job

The Cowboys search for Kellen Moore's replacement is officially underway.

According to Joseph Person of The Athletic , Dallas will interview Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Nixon was the co-offensive coordinator & running backs coach at Baylor from 2017-2020 under Matt Rhule. He then followed Rhule to Carolina where he has been on staff ever since.

Nixon was the Panthers' running backs coach in 2020 and became interim offensive coordinator in 2021 when Joe Brady was fired midseason. He was given the title of assistant head coach ahead of the 2022 season.

The Panthers hired Frank Reich to replace Rhule as head coach after the team fired him in the middle of last season. It's unknown if Reich has plans to keep Nixon on staff.