Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
Evansville Police arrest alleged members of South American Theft Group
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say they arrested three suspected members of a criminal group known to the FBI as the South American Theft Group on Thursday.
wevv.com
Evansville man accused of raping, holding missing girl against her will
An Evansville man has been arrested on multiple felony charges including rape and criminal confinement after being accused of holding a missing girl against her will and forcing himself on her multiple times. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to an apartment on North Third Avenue...
wevv.com
EPD: Trio linked to fraud scheme arrested in Evansville
3 suspects a part of a fraud scheme were arrested and found with $17,000 worth of gift cards, cash and other stolen items. Trio with possible crime group ties arrested in Evansville with $17K in gift cards, police say. A trio with possible ties to a transnational crime group known...
city-countyobserver.com
Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
wevv.com
Evansville restaurant donating 10% of Thursday's proceeds to Walmart shooting victim
An Evansville restaurant is raising funds Thursday for the woman who was seriously injured in the active shooter incident at the Walmart on the city's west side. Ghost Quesadilla West says it will donate 10% of all proceeds from the day Thursday to Amber Cook as she continues to heal following the shooting.
wevv.com
Sheriff: Man facing reckless homicide charge after fatally hitting sister with van in Vanderburgh Co.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says charges will be filed in a deadly vehicle-vs-pedestrian incident that happened on Thursday night. As we reported Thursday, the sheriff's office responded to a neighborhood on Sawmill Drive, where 62-year-old Faith R. Georges was found dead. We just heard from Sheriff Noah Robinson, who...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County
Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a driver in Vanderburgh County on Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Faith R. Georges is the woman who died. As we reported, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sawmill Drive neighborhood...
Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
wevv.com
Man accused of eating bag of meth while running from traffic stop in Knox County
A Vincennes, Indiana man is behind bars at the Knox County Jail after police say he ate a bag of meth while running from a traffic stop on Friday morning. The Indiana State Police says troopers were pulling over a driver early Friday around 2 a.m. for a violation, when a man in the passenger seat got out and started running.
104.1 WIKY
Victim Shot In His Home Taken To Hospital
A man showed up at an Evansville hospital causing police to be involved. The man at the hospital had two gunshot wounds to his leg. It apparently happened about 9:30 last night on South Grand Avenue near its intersection with Jackson Street. The victim told police a person forced his...
YAHOO!
A Southern Indiana sheriff says he removed attorney's mugshot, arrest info from website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff Dave Wedding says he removed the mugshot and charge information of the Vanderburgh County Council's attorney from his jail's website following the man's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Evansville police arrested Jeffrey W. Ahlers, 60, just after midnight Sunday. Ahlers has been attorney for...
Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
wevv.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County
One person is dead after being hit by a driver in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Thursday evening. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Sawmill Drive, just off of the intersection at Petersburg Road and East Boonville New Harmony Road, around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
14news.com
VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after hitting his sister with a vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, officials responded to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van Thursday night. The Vanderburgh...
Evansville Police speak up on approaching ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion this evening has been the suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart says there’s a chance it could cross over the Tri-State Friday evening. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement […]
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
Duo arrested after Evansville hotel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man and woman were arrested Monday after Evansville Police say they robbed a man at gunpoint inside his hotel room. Around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Evansville Police officers responded to the Esquire Inn for reports of a man that had been shot. The victim, who was taken to […]
wevv.com
EPD: Two charged with neglect and drug dealing after meth found in apartment where infant was living
Two people were arrested on drug dealing and neglect charges in Evansville after police say they found drugs at a home where a young child was living. The Evansville Police Department says detectives got a tip in January about 32-year-old Antonio Woods dealing different drugs including counterfeit pills, meth, and cocaine.
wevv.com
Police: Evansville man charged with auto part theft sold 34 catalytic converters in Owensboro
An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple auto theft charges after police say he was caught on camera stealing multiple catalytic converters. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department began looking into the thefts in early January after first being contacted by Dream Center Evansville, which offers after school programs to kids.
wevv.com
Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting
Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning. According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
Comments / 0