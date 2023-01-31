ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Evansville man accused of raping, holding missing girl against her will

An Evansville man has been arrested on multiple felony charges including rape and criminal confinement after being accused of holding a missing girl against her will and forcing himself on her multiple times. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to an apartment on North Third Avenue...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Trio linked to fraud scheme arrested in Evansville

3 suspects a part of a fraud scheme were arrested and found with $17,000 worth of gift cards, cash and other stolen items. Trio with possible crime group ties arrested in Evansville with $17K in gift cards, police say. A trio with possible ties to a transnational crime group known...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies woman hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County

Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a driver in Vanderburgh County on Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Faith R. Georges is the woman who died. As we reported, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sawmill Drive neighborhood...
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Victim Shot In His Home Taken To Hospital

A man showed up at an Evansville hospital causing police to be involved. The man at the hospital had two gunshot wounds to his leg. It apparently happened about 9:30 last night on South Grand Avenue near its intersection with Jackson Street. The victim told police a person forced his...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County

One person is dead after being hit by a driver in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Thursday evening. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Sawmill Drive, just off of the intersection at Petersburg Road and East Boonville New Harmony Road, around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police speak up on approaching ‘Chinese balloon’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion this evening has been the suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart says there’s a chance it could cross over the Tri-State Friday evening. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Duo arrested after Evansville hotel shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man and woman were arrested Monday after Evansville Police say they robbed a man at gunpoint inside his hotel room. Around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Evansville Police officers responded to the Esquire Inn for reports of a man that had been shot. The victim, who was taken to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting

Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning. According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
EVANSVILLE, IN

