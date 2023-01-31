ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelawaits.com

Viking Debuts New World Cruise Itineraries For 2024/2025 — The Amazing Places You’ll Visit

Viking is announcing an amazing itinerary for its upcoming series of world cruises. See up to 37 countries with Viking’s three cruise options. The 2024/2025 World Cruises have four different lengths. The longest is called Viking World Voyage I and lasts 180 days. Onboard this cruise, you will stop at 85 ports spread across 37 countries with 13 ports hosting overnight stays. It sets sail from Fort Lauderdale on December 19, 2024, and returns to New York on June 17, 2025, onboard the Viking Sky, a 930-guest ship.
cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
Tri-City Herald

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk

Corporate synergy giveth, and corporate synergy taketh away. Such is the circle of life, and the cruise industry is no different. For years, cruise fans have come to love a perk offered by Royal Caribbean Group. As part of a companywide initiative, anyone who was a member in one of the lines' loyalty programs would also receive reciprocal benefits in the other two brands' loyalty programs.
TravelPulse

Crystal Relaunches with New Name, Website and Enhanced Cruise Ships

After being acquired by Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group last year, the former Crystal Cruises is being relaunched as Crystal in 2023. The cruise line unveiled a new website on Tuesday and will open bookings for recently released mid-2023 through 2024 itineraries exclusively for guests who have made $500 refundable open deposits on Wednesday, February 1.
ALASKA STATE
TravelPulse

Hurtigruten Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer On 2023 Galapagos Cruises

Expedition cruise specialist Hurtigruten Expeditions has kicked off its most expansive Galápagos season to date. The adventure operator is making it easier than ever to travel to this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve on the equator with a limited ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ offer on nearly all departures from March 2023 through the end of the year.
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ships Under Construction/Ordered by Cruise Lines 2023-2028

Cruise lines are continuing to order and build new cruise ships to meet the growing demand for cruises. Below is a list of cruise ships that are currently under construction or have been ordered by the mainstream cruise lines from now until 2028. The passenger count is based on double...

