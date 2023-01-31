Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
Viking Debuts New World Cruise Itineraries For 2024/2025 — The Amazing Places You’ll Visit
Viking is announcing an amazing itinerary for its upcoming series of world cruises. See up to 37 countries with Viking’s three cruise options. The 2024/2025 World Cruises have four different lengths. The longest is called Viking World Voyage I and lasts 180 days. Onboard this cruise, you will stop at 85 ports spread across 37 countries with 13 ports hosting overnight stays. It sets sail from Fort Lauderdale on December 19, 2024, and returns to New York on June 17, 2025, onboard the Viking Sky, a 930-guest ship.
3 people share why they're paying as much as $4 million to live on a cruise ship
Storylines' MV Narrative will set sail in 2025, with residents free to roam its 20 restaurants and bars (and hydroponic garden) between worldwide stops.
We sold our belongings and bought a $2.5 million cabin on a luxury residential cruise ship that will sail the world. Here's what we're excited about and how we're preparing to live at sea.
Angela Nuran and Paul Cosentino gave up their Florida mansion for the opportunity to live in a tiny cabin with no kitchen on a luxury cruise ship.
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
cruisefever.net
Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided
While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
Virgin Voyages Has a Big Offer for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Customers
The upstart cruise line offers a very different experience and it's making a major play for passengers loyal to its rivals.
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
Tri-City Herald
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk
Corporate synergy giveth, and corporate synergy taketh away. Such is the circle of life, and the cruise industry is no different. For years, cruise fans have come to love a perk offered by Royal Caribbean Group. As part of a companywide initiative, anyone who was a member in one of the lines' loyalty programs would also receive reciprocal benefits in the other two brands' loyalty programs.
I'm a cruise ship officer. I love my job, but it's not the constant vacation that people assume.
25-year-old Natalie Grillo told Insider what it's like to be tasked with the safety and navigation of a cruise ship carrying thousands of passengers.
TravelPulse
Crystal Relaunches with New Name, Website and Enhanced Cruise Ships
After being acquired by Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group last year, the former Crystal Cruises is being relaunched as Crystal in 2023. The cruise line unveiled a new website on Tuesday and will open bookings for recently released mid-2023 through 2024 itineraries exclusively for guests who have made $500 refundable open deposits on Wednesday, February 1.
TravelPulse
Hurtigruten Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer On 2023 Galapagos Cruises
Expedition cruise specialist Hurtigruten Expeditions has kicked off its most expansive Galápagos season to date. The adventure operator is making it easier than ever to travel to this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve on the equator with a limited ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ offer on nearly all departures from March 2023 through the end of the year.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ships Under Construction/Ordered by Cruise Lines 2023-2028
Cruise lines are continuing to order and build new cruise ships to meet the growing demand for cruises. Below is a list of cruise ships that are currently under construction or have been ordered by the mainstream cruise lines from now until 2028. The passenger count is based on double...
