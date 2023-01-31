Viking is announcing an amazing itinerary for its upcoming series of world cruises. See up to 37 countries with Viking’s three cruise options. The 2024/2025 World Cruises have four different lengths. The longest is called Viking World Voyage I and lasts 180 days. Onboard this cruise, you will stop at 85 ports spread across 37 countries with 13 ports hosting overnight stays. It sets sail from Fort Lauderdale on December 19, 2024, and returns to New York on June 17, 2025, onboard the Viking Sky, a 930-guest ship.

