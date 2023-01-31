Read full article on original website
Plans Moving Forward For Silver Line Project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans are moving forward for Charlotte’s new transit system. The massive Silver Line project was voted on earlier this week. The decision was a unanimous vote to go with the the original plan to run the Silver Line around the city. “The plan for the...
Silver Line hopes to spur development along proposed route in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The bar is high and there’s hope for a big boost in development. If you’re new to Charlotte, the Silver Line is a proposed route for a light rail across areas north and west of Uptown. The Silver line would run for nearly 30...
No injuries after helicopter has ‘hard landing’ in Gastonia
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day School Road.
Monroe Road corridor seeing new businesses move into older spaces
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A growing number of businesses along the Monroe Road corridor are moving into old buildings and giving them new life, according to the Monroe Road Advocates (MoRA) group. The group, which formed to advocate for and connect people along the corridor, says several businesses in the...
Matthews greenway tunnel construction could begin in March
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Construction work to extend Four Mile Creek Greenway in Matthews could begin in March, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The work will extend the spur of the greenway that already connects to Brenham Lane. The path will be lengthened and taken under South Trade Street, which will allow access for pedestrians, bikers, and others directly from the main road. Combined with the existing neighborhood access, the new path will create the potential to enter the greenway without having to cross over busy South Trade Street.
Car hits pedestrian on I-77 South in York County, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of...
What’s in the driver’s seat for Birkdale Village? Parking
Feb. 2. By TL Bernthal. Convenient parking is the driver of the revised Birkdale Village plan, while the boutique hotel and apartments are taking the back seat. The new plan that will come before the Huntersville town commissioners Monday, Feb. 6, is substantially different and that will delay a vote on the rezoning request until at least March.
Car vs. pedestrian causing major traffic on I-77 Southbound and side roads
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – I-77 southbound at Gold Hill is blocked due to a car vs. pedestrian accident on the major interstate at Mile Marker 86. The York County Sheriff’s Office asking over social media asking for everyone to please slow down and use extra caution driving through this area.
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
‘Men That Cook’ is back after 3-year COVID hiatus
Feb. 3. After a three-year hiatus due to Covid, “Men That Cook” is ready to roll once again. Hosted by the Happy Hour Rotary Club of Huntersville, the event will be Sunday, March 26 at Sweet Magnolia Estate, 10101 Bailey Road in Cornelius. Tastings are prepared by community...
Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
Lincoln County community concerned with planned development
A community meeting was held Tuesday night over a planned townhome development that neighbors oppose in east Lincoln County.
Plane in front of old VFW being moved
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An area landmark will be relocating in the coming weeks. The plane that sits in front of the former VFW Post 2573 building on Carolina Beach Road will be moved to the American Legion in Midland, east of Charlotte. The VFW building was sold back in...
Driver dies marking 5th death, including 2 children, after crash on NC 109 near Clarksbury Church Road
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash on N.C. 109 on Monday. FOX8 is told the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Clarksbury Church Road. A 1996 Ford passenger vehicle was going east on Clarksbury Church Road, and a Chevrolet pickup truck was going south on N.C. 109. The Ford tried to […]
Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
The 12 Best Places to Visit in Salisbury, North Carolina
Considered the county seat of Rowan County, Salisbury attracts a multitude of tourists to enjoy its unique offerings. It has the perfect blend of old-world charm with big-city amenities. Best Places to Visit in Salisbury: From getting a sneak peek into the city’s rich history to indulging in modern amenities...
Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community
One person was stabbed and killed Thursday at a home in a gated community in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
North Carolina Pizza Restaurant Made Yelp’s Most Unique In The Nation
When it comes to pizza, I guess the most common topping is probably pepperoni. However, at this North Carolina pizza restaurant that made Yelp’s “most unique” in the nation list, a different topping brings the crowds. According to The News & Observer, Pizzeria Toro in Durham was one of 20 spots in the nation to make the list. And, it is the only one in North Carolina to appear in the top 20. The NC Clams Pizza at Pizzeria Toro is the one that snagged the recognition. The pizza is wood-fired and topped with chiles, pecorino cheese and whole clams. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Clams in the shell on a pizza might be my idea of heaven, now that I’ve tasted it.” Yelp compiled the list after studying pizza spots across the nation. The review service ranked on total volume, ratings and reviews using the term “unique pizza.”
Part of I-77 South in York County reopens after seven-vehicle crash, sheriff’s office says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Part of Interstate 77 Southbound in York County closed Monday morning due to a seven-vehicle crash, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened after 7 a.m. near Exit 79. Injuries are being reported, but it is unknown how many people are...
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
