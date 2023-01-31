ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

YourErie

Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy

After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
ERIE, PA
Kristen Walters

Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing

According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
EASTON, PA
YourErie

Erie shelters open their doors to those in need during cold snap

Below freezing temperatures and strong winds are posing challenges for those exposed to the elements. Local agencies said they are working to protect Erie’s most vulnerable and continue to accommodate those in need during the colder months, especially during a cold snap. The CEO of the Mental Health Association said it’s important for agencies to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations

The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
ERIE, PA
theramblernews.com

What is the best pizza in the Erie area?

This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue

Erie firefighters battled mother nature as they fought a structure fire along East Avenue Friday afternoon. Calls went out for that fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Initial reports said that the fire started in the building’s roof. That structure is reportedly part of AIM Recycling. No word on whether or not anyone was […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on Interstates 79, 90

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored the speed limit on Interstates 79 and 90 in Crawford and Erie counties. A speed limit restriction of 45 mph had been in place on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line due to the winter weather.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

EDDC and Gordon’s Butcher and Market team up to celebrate National Meat Week

It’s National Meat Week and The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is teaming up with a local meat market to celebrate. Gordon’s Butcher and Market is hosting a raffle to celebrate meat week. Those who participate can win hundreds of dollars of meat and cooking supplies from Gordon’s “Flagship City Public Market” location. Tickets are available […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Inflation Causes Erie Community to Make Financial Sacrifices

As the Erie community continues to suffer financially largely due to inflation, they are having to sacrifice and go without some items that they typically would buy. A lot of the items being left behind are grocery items like eggs, butter, lettuce, and meat. Customers at Bello's Market spoke about what they are going without.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Homeless People Risk Hypothermia as Erie's Shelters Reach Capacity

With drastic changes in temperature predicted over the next few days, Erie's homeless population remains most vulnerable. Homeless shelters are frequently at capacity during Erie's harsh winters, leading to some of the city's unhoused being turned away to the cold. "The cold temperatures make it extremely difficult for people," said...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Father & Son Have One of Erie's Best 'Big Fish' Stories

There was a night over 30 years ago, when a huge fish was seen floating in the shallow waters of Lake Erie near Lawrence Park. The fish was brought to shore and it became big news back then. The father and son who found that whopper are still talking about it today.
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 2/3/23

Anne recently came back to us after their owner passed away. Anne is very energetic, playful, and friendly! She is about two years old and loves attention. Anne loves to run and play outside, and chew on some toys when she comes in before a nap. Anne will need some work on training and manners, but she is very food driven and smart, which should make training easy! If you have another dog in the home, Anne would like to meet with them prior to adoption. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, and microchipped. If you could be Anne’s forever, apply today! Visit Anne at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

