Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy
After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing
According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
Erie shelters open their doors to those in need during cold snap
Below freezing temperatures and strong winds are posing challenges for those exposed to the elements. Local agencies said they are working to protect Erie’s most vulnerable and continue to accommodate those in need during the colder months, especially during a cold snap. The CEO of the Mental Health Association said it’s important for agencies to […]
The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations
The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Four Pennsylvania Locations
Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Pennsylvania are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told Axios that…
What is the best pizza in the Erie area?
This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue
Erie firefighters battled mother nature as they fought a structure fire along East Avenue Friday afternoon. Calls went out for that fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Initial reports said that the fire started in the building’s roof. That structure is reportedly part of AIM Recycling. No word on whether or not anyone was […]
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on Interstates 79, 90
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored the speed limit on Interstates 79 and 90 in Crawford and Erie counties. A speed limit restriction of 45 mph had been in place on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line due to the winter weather.
EDDC and Gordon’s Butcher and Market team up to celebrate National Meat Week
It’s National Meat Week and The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is teaming up with a local meat market to celebrate. Gordon’s Butcher and Market is hosting a raffle to celebrate meat week. Those who participate can win hundreds of dollars of meat and cooking supplies from Gordon’s “Flagship City Public Market” location. Tickets are available […]
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Redevelopment plans in the works for empty Harborcreek K-Mart
New life may be coming to a local plaza that’s been sitting vacant for the past five years. Wednesday morning, Harborcreek Supervisors took steps to begin redevelopment in the K-Mart plaza on Buffalo Road. They are hoping to get an appraisal and an offer to buy the property. One Harbocreek Supervisor said getting the appraisal […]
Inflation Causes Erie Community to Make Financial Sacrifices
As the Erie community continues to suffer financially largely due to inflation, they are having to sacrifice and go without some items that they typically would buy. A lot of the items being left behind are grocery items like eggs, butter, lettuce, and meat. Customers at Bello's Market spoke about what they are going without.
Homeless People Risk Hypothermia as Erie's Shelters Reach Capacity
With drastic changes in temperature predicted over the next few days, Erie's homeless population remains most vulnerable. Homeless shelters are frequently at capacity during Erie's harsh winters, leading to some of the city's unhoused being turned away to the cold. "The cold temperatures make it extremely difficult for people," said...
Father & Son Have One of Erie's Best 'Big Fish' Stories
There was a night over 30 years ago, when a huge fish was seen floating in the shallow waters of Lake Erie near Lawrence Park. The fish was brought to shore and it became big news back then. The father and son who found that whopper are still talking about it today.
Erie County could soon welcome cruise ships following Coast Guard approval
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie could soon be host to cruise ships following approval from the U.S. Coast Guard. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced Wednesday that Erie County has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo to welcome cruise ships into its port. City officials told us in October 2022 there is a possibility […]
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Pa. city may soon be launching cruise ships from its docks
A city in Pennsylvania may soon be launching cruise ships from its docks. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
20 Pa. hospitals rank among best in U.S.; expert says you can live longer by knowing which
Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals, including a handful in central Pennsylvania, are ranked among the 250 best in the United States by an organization called Healthgrades. Healthgrades calculates that 161,615 lives per year could be saved if all hospitals cared for patients as well as the top 250, which comprise 5% of U.S. hospitals.
Pet of the Day 2/3/23
Anne recently came back to us after their owner passed away. Anne is very energetic, playful, and friendly! She is about two years old and loves attention. Anne loves to run and play outside, and chew on some toys when she comes in before a nap. Anne will need some work on training and manners, but she is very food driven and smart, which should make training easy! If you have another dog in the home, Anne would like to meet with them prior to adoption. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, and microchipped. If you could be Anne’s forever, apply today! Visit Anne at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
