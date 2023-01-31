Read full article on original website
Classes offered to assist farmers market vendors
A class regarding the production of Cottage Foods is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Coshocton County Services Building, 724 S. Seventh St. in Coshocton, Room 145. Emily Marrison, family and consumer sciences educator at the Coshocton OSU Extension office, will be teaching this class. She...
Brinker earns Ohio Young Cattleman of the Year award
“I had just walked out of the barn when I got the call that I had been selected. It was a complete surprise and so humbling.” That’s how Ian Brinker describes learning he was chosen as the Ohio Young Cattleman of the Year. “The award goes to someone...
Coshocton Rotary Club has a legacy of giving back
The Coshocton Rotary Club continues its legacy of giving back to the community. Established in 1918 in Coshocton, the club currently has 66 active members who work diligently to improve the community. Known for its “visible” local projects, such as the American flags throughout the city on patriotic holidays, the...
