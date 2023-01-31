Recall alert: More than 50K pounds of sausage recalled over listeria concerns

More than 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination.

Daniele International, a Rhode Island-based company, recalled 52,914 pounds of meat products after Listeria monocytogenes were “found on surfaces in which the product came into contact.”

The products covered by the recall include:

6-oz. plastic tray of “Frederik’s by Meijer Spanish Style charcuterie sampler tray” with a sell-by date of 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head Charcuterie Trio” with sell-by dates of 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “Colameco’s Primo Naturale Genoa Uncured Salami” with a sell-by date of 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “Colameco’s Primo Naturale Black Pepper Uncured Salami” with use-by dates of 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “Del Duca Sopressata, Coppa & Genoa Salami” with sell-by dates of 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “Del Duca Calabrese, Prosciutto & Coppa” with a sell-by date of 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “Del Duca Genoa Salami, Uncured Pepperoni & Hard Salami” with a use-by date of 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection Sopressata, Capocollo, Hard Salame” with a sell-by date of 4/14/23.

The products were shipped to retailers across the country between Dec. 23 and Jan. 17, the US Department of Agriculture alert said.

Consumers are cautioned not to eat the products. Click here to view the labels of the products.