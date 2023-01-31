Read full article on original website
WHIZ
The Health Department Encourages Residents to Take a Community Assessment Survey
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is working with The Ohio Department of Health to assess barriers and challenges local residents may face. The Health Department encourages those who live within the neighborhoods of Brighton, Eastside, Putnam, and West Main to take an online survey. The Community Assessment will help determine the challenges or needs that residents in those areas feel are most important.
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Brinker earns Ohio Young Cattleman of the Year award
“I had just walked out of the barn when I got the call that I had been selected. It was a complete surprise and so humbling.” That’s how Ian Brinker describes learning he was chosen as the Ohio Young Cattleman of the Year. “The award goes to someone...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Classes offered to assist farmers market vendors
A class regarding the production of Cottage Foods is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Coshocton County Services Building, 724 S. Seventh St. in Coshocton, Room 145. Emily Marrison, family and consumer sciences educator at the Coshocton OSU Extension office, will be teaching this class. She...
WTRF
Old Habilitation Center in Belmont County is closer to demolition, other buildings considered
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The former Habilitation Center on Hammond Road in St. Clairsville is bound for the wrecking ball. County commissioners opened bids Wednesday for demolition work, ranging from $237,000 to $518,000. Commissioners say fortunately the county won’t have to pay the bill. “We’ll move on to demolition...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Coshocton Rotary Club has a legacy of giving back
The Coshocton Rotary Club continues its legacy of giving back to the community. Established in 1918 in Coshocton, the club currently has 66 active members who work diligently to improve the community. Known for its “visible” local projects, such as the American flags throughout the city on patriotic holidays, the...
WHIZ
Home Show Adds an Addition to their Winter Tradition
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Homes are often filled with unique or nostalgic items that can add to the aesthetic or pile up and add to the clutter. Each Winter, the Colony Square Mall hosts the Hearth Home and Away show that showcases home construction and improvement. Colony Square Mall General...
WHIZ
Water Line Project Begins On Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH- The city of Zanesville is doing a survey of Maple Avenue for a water line project. The crews started today in preparation to replace water lines that have had a lot of problems recently. The goal is to replace the water lines between Taylor and Bell street. The mayor of Zanesville, Don Mason, told us the plan.
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
Knox Pages
Danville/Brinkhaven/Apple Valley law reports Jan. 19-31
DANVILLE -- These are the police reports from Danville, Brinkhaven and Apple Valley courtesy of the Danville Police Department and Chief Daniel J. Weckesser. These were the reports filed from Jan. 19 through Jan. 31.
Knox Pages
Nearly 70 properties change hands in January
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for January 1 through January 31, 2023.
WHO reveals answer to this question: Is the pandemic over?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The World Health Organization has decided that COVID is still a global health emergency. But they say 90% of the world has achieved some immunity. People have either been vaccinated or have had the virus and have gotten a certain amount of immunity from it. The Belmont County deputy health commissioner […]
WTOV 9
They're tearing things down to build them back up in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Commissioners met on Wednesday, and one topic on their agenda was the bids for the demolition grant for the county. That $500,000 of state funding will help removed 24 dilapidated structures in the county to make room for some new developments and bring in economic growth.
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
cleveland19.com
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
wtuz.com
Notorious T-County Drug Trafficker Behind Bars
Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-standing effort by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office to imprison a known drug tracker has come to an end. A release from Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the long investigation and eventual arrest of William H. Gibbs. Starting in May of 2021, deputies in...
Ohio man gets jail time for unauthorized use of a motorcycle
An Ohio man was found guilty of unauthorized use of a motorcycle. Joseph Roth was was charged with the crime of unauthorized use of a motorcycle vehicle, which occurs when a person who at one time had permission to use a vehicle retains or uses the vehicle after the permission to use it has been […]
Ohio music and tattoo festival at former prison announces lineup
One of the biggest rock music festivals, that happens to be at a former prison in Ohio has announced their line up for 2023. Headliners for Inkcarceration festival include Pantera, Limp Bizkit and Slipknot. Limp Bizkit will headline Friday, Pantera on Saturday and Slipknot on Sunday. Other bands include Volbeat, Lamb of God, Bush, Megadeth, […]
