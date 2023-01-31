ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is working with The Ohio Department of Health to assess barriers and challenges local residents may face. The Health Department encourages those who live within the neighborhoods of Brighton, Eastside, Putnam, and West Main to take an online survey. The Community Assessment will help determine the challenges or needs that residents in those areas feel are most important.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO