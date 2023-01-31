ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Health Department Encourages Residents to Take a Community Assessment Survey

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is working with The Ohio Department of Health to assess barriers and challenges local residents may face. The Health Department encourages those who live within the neighborhoods of Brighton, Eastside, Putnam, and West Main to take an online survey. The Community Assessment will help determine the challenges or needs that residents in those areas feel are most important.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
OHIO STATE
Brinker earns Ohio Young Cattleman of the Year award

“I had just walked out of the barn when I got the call that I had been selected. It was a complete surprise and so humbling.” That’s how Ian Brinker describes learning he was chosen as the Ohio Young Cattleman of the Year. “The award goes to someone...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
Classes offered to assist farmers market vendors

A class regarding the production of Cottage Foods is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Coshocton County Services Building, 724 S. Seventh St. in Coshocton, Room 145. Emily Marrison, family and consumer sciences educator at the Coshocton OSU Extension office, will be teaching this class. She...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Coshocton Rotary Club has a legacy of giving back

The Coshocton Rotary Club continues its legacy of giving back to the community. Established in 1918 in Coshocton, the club currently has 66 active members who work diligently to improve the community. Known for its “visible” local projects, such as the American flags throughout the city on patriotic holidays, the...
COSHOCTON, OH
Home Show Adds an Addition to their Winter Tradition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Homes are often filled with unique or nostalgic items that can add to the aesthetic or pile up and add to the clutter. Each Winter, the Colony Square Mall hosts the Hearth Home and Away show that showcases home construction and improvement. Colony Square Mall General...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Water Line Project Begins On Maple Avenue

Zanesville, OH- The city of Zanesville is doing a survey of Maple Avenue for a water line project. The crews started today in preparation to replace water lines that have had a lot of problems recently. The goal is to replace the water lines between Taylor and Bell street. The mayor of Zanesville, Don Mason, told us the plan.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHO reveals answer to this question: Is the pandemic over?

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The World Health Organization has decided that COVID is still a global health emergency. But they say 90% of the world has achieved some immunity. People have either been vaccinated or have had the virus and have gotten a certain amount of immunity from it. The Belmont County deputy health commissioner […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
CANTON, OH
Notorious T-County Drug Trafficker Behind Bars

Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-standing effort by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office to imprison a known drug tracker has come to an end. A release from Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the long investigation and eventual arrest of William H. Gibbs. Starting in May of 2021, deputies in...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Ohio music and tattoo festival at former prison announces lineup

One of the biggest rock music festivals, that happens to be at a former prison in Ohio has announced their line up for 2023. Headliners for Inkcarceration festival include Pantera, Limp Bizkit and Slipknot. Limp Bizkit will headline Friday, Pantera on Saturday and Slipknot on Sunday. Other bands include Volbeat, Lamb of God, Bush, Megadeth, […]
MANSFIELD, OH

