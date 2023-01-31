ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Judicial Drug Task Force in Northeast Arkansas recently released their numbers from 2022, showing they took more drugs off the streets than ever before. The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with 110,593 grams seized. That was...
5newsonline.com

Arkansas, other GOP attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed...
kuaf.com

Support for Trans Youth in Arkansas Continues Despite Oppressive Bias Laws

As the Conservative-majority Arkansas legislature continues to churn out bills seeking to erase the identities of transgender youth, advocates continue to provide crucial support. We visit a church-based free store that supplies gender-confirming clothing, and hear from a physician who provides gender-affirming medical care, still practicing under threat of a state-wide ban.
Courthouse News Service

Fired for using prescribed marijuana

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
neareport.com

Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas lawmaker details planned sentencing reform, parole legislation

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, one of the key legislators shaping a final truth-in-sentencing reform effort, said Wednesday (Feb. 1) that an omnibus bill on criminal justice changes may require multiple bills and will come with a substantial price tag. Appearing on Talk Business & Politics Daily, Gazaway said there are...
redriverradio.org

Proposed Bill Would Penalize Arkansas Agencies For Affirmative Action Hiring Practices

PENALIZE STATE AGENCIES?: A bill aimed at blocking affirmative action regarding employment or procurement decisions based on a person’s gender, ethnicity, or race was advanced by the Arkansas Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee this week during the 94th legislative session in Little Rock. Senate Bill 71 would create a law to penalize state employees who use affirmative action in business decisions with a Class A misdemeanor. It would also subject any state agency that uses affirmative action programs to a lawsuit.
5newsonline.com

Wisconsin man arrested by Arkansas police for suspected murders

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A man suspected of killing two women in Green Bay, Wisconsin over the weekend has been arrested by police in Arkansas, authorities said on Monday. The 48-year-old Green Bay man was initially being sought as a person of interest in Sunday’s suspicious deaths of two women on the city’s east side, police said.
talkbusiness.net

Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas

Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
ROGERS, AR

