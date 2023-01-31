Read full article on original website
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Judicial Drug Task Force in Northeast Arkansas recently released their numbers from 2022, showing they took more drugs off the streets than ever before. The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with 110,593 grams seized. That was...
Arkansas, other GOP attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed...
FBI warns of kidnapping scams targeting Spanish speaking Arkansans
ARKANSAS, USA — When an unknown caller calls your phone, you decide at that moment whether or not to answer— and now the FBI has been on the lookout for a specific kind of unknown caller. “Schemes that trick victims over the phone into paying a ransom to...
Arkansas judge orders re-inspection of Big Country Chateau apartments
For months tenants at Big Country Chateau have had unsafe living conditions and code violations. Now the state is stepping in and saying enough is enough.
Support for Trans Youth in Arkansas Continues Despite Oppressive Bias Laws
As the Conservative-majority Arkansas legislature continues to churn out bills seeking to erase the identities of transgender youth, advocates continue to provide crucial support. We visit a church-based free store that supplies gender-confirming clothing, and hear from a physician who provides gender-affirming medical care, still practicing under threat of a state-wide ban.
Fired for using prescribed marijuana
TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
FBI-Little Rock warning of a scam directed to Spanish speaking Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI- Little Rock is investigating a racially motivated scam they say targets the "Spanish speaking" individuals in Arkansas. Officials said the scam tricks victims over the phone into believing a loved one has been kidnapped and demands ransom for their return. Authorities said victims usually...
Arkansas 12-Year-Old Spreads Kindness by Sending Night Lights to Kids in Foster Care
After being told she was too young to volunteer, but still wanting to make an impact, young Amelia Lisowe decided to start an initiative, Lisowe's Lights, to provide thousands of children in the Arkansas foster system with night lights to "help them feel less scared." Learn more about her kind acts in the video above.
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
Arkansas lawmaker details planned sentencing reform, parole legislation
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, one of the key legislators shaping a final truth-in-sentencing reform effort, said Wednesday (Feb. 1) that an omnibus bill on criminal justice changes may require multiple bills and will come with a substantial price tag. Appearing on Talk Business & Politics Daily, Gazaway said there are...
Co-counsel appointed in Waterman deadly kidnapping case
A federal public defender has been appointed as co-counsel for the defendant facing charges stemming from the kidnapping and death of a pregnant Arkansas woman.
Arkansas transgender student bathroom bill advances through House committee, amends some language
A bill to keep Pre-K through twelfth-grade students out of bathrooms and field trip bedrooms with classmates that don't match their gender at birth advanced through the state house education committee Tuesday. The bill would also require districts to provide alternative facilities for transgender students.
Proposed Bill Would Penalize Arkansas Agencies For Affirmative Action Hiring Practices
PENALIZE STATE AGENCIES?: A bill aimed at blocking affirmative action regarding employment or procurement decisions based on a person’s gender, ethnicity, or race was advanced by the Arkansas Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee this week during the 94th legislative session in Little Rock. Senate Bill 71 would create a law to penalize state employees who use affirmative action in business decisions with a Class A misdemeanor. It would also subject any state agency that uses affirmative action programs to a lawsuit.
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
Proposed Arkansas bill would create abortion exception for fetuses with no chance of survival
A bill filed by Rep. Nicole Clowney would create an exception to Arkansas' near-total abortion ban when a fetus has abnormalities that would make it impossible to survive once born.
Arkansas AG files emergency petition to have receiver pay Big Country Chateau's bills
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed an emergency petition Wednesday to have the court appoint a receiver for the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartment complex after months of tenants speaking out on the condition of the property. If the motion is granted...
Attorney General Tim Griffin responds to concern after hundreds of Summit Utilities bill complaints
Hundreds of customers with Summit Utilities have been seeing their gas bill skyrocket leaving some Arkansans frustrated and demanding answers. Arkansas leaders like Attorney General Tim Griffin responded to the concern after his office received hundreds of complaints.
Wisconsin man arrested by Arkansas police for suspected murders
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A man suspected of killing two women in Green Bay, Wisconsin over the weekend has been arrested by police in Arkansas, authorities said on Monday. The 48-year-old Green Bay man was initially being sought as a person of interest in Sunday’s suspicious deaths of two women on the city’s east side, police said.
Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas
Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
