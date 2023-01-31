Read full article on original website
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in February
Need a few home essentials to refresh your living space? Stop by Dollar Tree anytime in February to find everything you need! Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: 3...
There's a Huge 'The Pioneer Woman' Kitchen Sale Happening at Walmart Right Now: Get These Essentials While You Can
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen in 2023 with new slow cookers, coffee makers, air fryers, kitchen cookware essentials or even floral decorations, know this: Walmart has a huge sale on The Pioneer Woman kitchen items happening now. Top products in this article:. The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral FlexBrew...
A woman finds it uncomfortable that her mother-in-law walks around the house in just a t-shirt and underwear
Having a good relationship with your in-laws is hard enough sometimes. But having them live with you, even for a short period can be quite uncomfortable and sometimes awkward. Here's one woman's predicament. She is having her 75-year-old mother-in-law stay with her because she recently sold her house. The problem is that the mother-in-law walks around the house in way too few clothes, just a t-shirt and underwear. (source)
10 Handy Office Supplies You Can Find at Dollar Tree
Since the onset of the pandemic, working from home has, for many, become a normal way of life. According to the United States Census Bureau, between 2019 and 2021, the number of people primarily...
The Saks Fifth Avenue Sale Is Overflowing With Designer Discounts: Shop The Best Finds Up to 75% Off
Designer deals typically come at the end of each season, but Saks Fifth Avenue is stacked with discounts on today's top fashion brands. Right now, the Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale is taking up to 75% off thousands of designer styles from Jacquemus, Off-White, Chloé, Versace and more. Shoppers can snag quality apparel, accessories, and even everyday essentials like cookware a fraction of the price.
Macy’s Big Home Sale Includes Up to 65% Off Ralph Lauren Bedding, Black & Decker Appliances, and All-Clad Cookware
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although one might typically think of early winter as the prime time for seasonal celebrations, February is also a big holiday month. With festivities like Black History Month, Valentine’s Day, and Presidents’ Day on the horizon, we’re sure you’re just as excited to celebrate as you are to shop. The sales are about to arrive in full force, blessing everyone with amazing deals on everything from fashion to big-ticket furniture pieces. If you want in on a little secret, though, you don’t have to wait until Feb. 1 to save big on essential home finds. Macy’s is currently hosting their Big Home Sale, where you can get up to 65 percent off editor-favorite bedding, cookware, and vacuum brands. Lots of these pieces are going fast, so you’ll want to hop on the site now and choose your faves. Below, you’ll find our top picks to help you get started on your own list.
Wayfair winter sale: Overstock deals on patio furniture, storage, home goods and more
Wayfair is overstocked with merchandise and has marked down select furniture and home goods during its “Surplus Sale.”. The “Surplus Sale” features up to 50% off on everything from living room seating to wall art. Deep discounts also are available on patio sets and storage furniture. Shoppers...
This Stick Vacuum Is the 'Best Purchase' of the Year, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
“You can literally vacuum when the kids nap” Even if you've been using an upright vacuum cleaner for most of your cleaning projects, there's nothing quite like the freedom of yanking out a lightweight stick vacuum to tackle quick jobs. And right now, you can score the iWoly C150 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $100 at Amazon. The stick vacuum is designed with a 150-watt motor that can hit suction speeds up to 18,000 pascals, sucking up fine dust, stray hairs, and debris from both carpets and...
Macy’s home sale is offering major deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, luggage and more
Macy’s has rolled out a home sale with discounts up to 65% off on essential items for the house. “The Big Home Sale,” which runs through Tuesday, Feb. 14, has significant price drops on furniture and home goods. Macy’s is also offering an extra 10-20% off select items using the promo code HOME.
The 10 Best Deals on Sleeper Sofas at Wayfair — Shop Huge Discounts Available Now
It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than your squeaky air mattress.
Shop Amazon's Best Furniture Deals This Week
Furniture shopping online can be both exciting and overwhelming. With hundreds of options to choose from, you’re sure to find something that you love, but the endless amount of choices can become a bit of a headache. That’s where we come in. We’ve found the best furniture deals Amazon has to offer this week, with discounts of over 50% on TV stands, chairs, pantries, and more!
Shop 15 picks that are up to 40% off in the Huckberry sale
Right now, you can shop up to 40% off puffer jackets, sneakers, trousers and more at Huckberry. The Huckberry website explains that these sales are rare. "Just like everything else in our shop, they're only here in small batches -- so if you catch something in your size, now's the time to snag it," the company writes. "Once these picks are gone, they're gone for good."
Mother-Daughter Quilting: Making Modern and Traditional Quilts
Sue Nickels, a traditional quilter, and her daughter Ashley, a modern quilter, provide two fun projects in this online quilt class. Even though they used the same fabrics, their quilts have distinct appearances due to the different motifs on Sue’s scrappy quilt and Ashley’s clean geometric quilt. You will appreciate learning about quilting from Sue and Ashley, regardless of your preference.
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Worth Buying—All Under $50
Valentine’s Day is more than just giving chocolates and roses to your sweetheart. It’s about showing a little extra love to those you hold most dear, like family, friends, and pets. I for one inherited my mom’s love for the love day—how can you not when you celebrated with a highly decorated fondue party and gifts every year?
This Made-to-Order (and Eerily Accurate) Birth Chart Book Is on Sale for Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is riiiight around the corner, so cue the drugstore chocolate hearts and gimick-y roses. Actually, don't—not that there's anything wrong with those gifts (personally, I will never turn down a box of candy). It's just that this year, we want to give our special someones something with a little more personality. Something that will leave them with a lasting impression for its thoughtfulness and creativity. Something like a made-to-order birth chart book from Birthdate Co., or a personalized birthdate candle scented to capture their spirit.
Shoppers Are Ordering Multiples of This Top-Rated Duvet Cover Set That's 'Like Resting on a Cloud'
“I never want to leave my bed!” As temperatures continue to plummet across the nation, we are bundling up in fleece-lined everything and wrapping up in cozy throws to keep warm. While thick clothes are good for keeping you cozy during the day, they can feel stifling when you sleep. That's when soft bedding comes in handy. Looking to upgrade your down comforter? Then consider the Becky Cameron Three-Piece Duvet Bedding Set that Target shoppers call "luxurious." Each set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow...
