ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Police respond to crash on south end of Clemens Center bridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic on the Clemens Center Parkway bridge was closed after a crash on the south end Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the crash around 1:00 p.m. on February 1, 2023. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and a sedan both with damage on opposite sides of […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

You Know It’s Cold in Binghamton When…

All my husband could do was roll his eyes and shrug his shoulders when he got home last night and found my "better prepare for weathermageddon power outages" list sitting on the dining room table. I like to think of myself as the motto for the United States Post Office...
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Lake Street welcomes Confection Connection

Confection Connection recently celebrated their first week of business at their new location at 28 Lake St. in Owego. The move for owners Michelle and Ron Pelton was only one block away from the original storefront that they occupied for several years now, and while they integrated themselves into the community.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

One person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On February 1st, 2023, at approximately 10:20 PM Elmira Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Columbia St. for a report of a subject laying in the roadway. According to Elmira Police, as officers were responding to this call, a second call was received that the subject laying in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
ENDICOTT, NY
wxhc.com

Tompkins County Issuing Warning From Dangerous Arctic Blast

The Department of Emergency Response in Tompkins County is alerting residents to make sure they take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia as temperatures are expected to plummet with wind chills expected to be minus 20 degrees. Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business

A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
ENDICOTT, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 16, 2023 through Jan. 22, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
OWEGO, NY
WBRE

Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy