Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
What Triple Cities Locations Could Support Chick-fil-A Restaurants?
Anyone who says the Greater Binghamton area is not growing hasn't been out and around the community lately. Just look at all the new construction that has going on over the past 5 years or so. Sure, we've seen a few local businesses close lately, but there are many new...
Police respond to crash on south end of Clemens Center bridge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic on the Clemens Center Parkway bridge was closed after a crash on the south end Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the crash around 1:00 p.m. on February 1, 2023. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and a sedan both with damage on opposite sides of […]
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
JoAnn Fabrics moving to Parkway Plaza
A popular retailer that's been a fixture on the Vestal Parkway for decades is moving down the road.
Two arrested for afternoon armed robbery in Endicott
Two men have been arrested for sticking up a bodega on Washington Avenue.
Kansas Chicken & Burger planned for Vestal Parkway
A burger joint that's popular with BU students is coming to the Vestal Parkway.
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
You Know It’s Cold in Binghamton When…
All my husband could do was roll his eyes and shrug his shoulders when he got home last night and found my "better prepare for weathermageddon power outages" list sitting on the dining room table. I like to think of myself as the motto for the United States Post Office...
owegopennysaver.com
Lake Street welcomes Confection Connection
Confection Connection recently celebrated their first week of business at their new location at 28 Lake St. in Owego. The move for owners Michelle and Ron Pelton was only one block away from the original storefront that they occupied for several years now, and while they integrated themselves into the community.
Interstate bridges come down in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The work to replace two bridges on a busy highway in Lackawanna County is one step closer to completion. Contractors cut steel beams of the Interstate 84 eastbound bridge on Wednesday. It was the last section of the beams to come down. PennDOT officials say because...
One person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On February 1st, 2023, at approximately 10:20 PM Elmira Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Columbia St. for a report of a subject laying in the roadway. According to Elmira Police, as officers were responding to this call, a second call was received that the subject laying in the […]
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
wxhc.com
Tompkins County Issuing Warning From Dangerous Arctic Blast
The Department of Emergency Response in Tompkins County is alerting residents to make sure they take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia as temperatures are expected to plummet with wind chills expected to be minus 20 degrees. Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National...
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
This 100+ Year Old Pennsylvania Store Will Be Closing Its Doors For Good
Here's some news that made me sad this week. We know that so many businesses in the United States are closing but this one hits close to home...literally. I'm talking about Jones Store in Warren Center, Pa. When I was growing up, there were no street signs and one grocery...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 16, 2023 through Jan. 22, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
Kucko’s Camera: New Hope Mill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko celebrates Throwback Thursday, revisiting New Hope Mill in Cayuga County.
Cortland man charged with Grand Larceny
On January 30th, the Cortland Police Department arrested a man and charged him with numerous felonies.
Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
