Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition.
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
YAHOO!
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
WIBC.com
What is the best restaurant in Indiana that Guy Fieri has visited?
He is a chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author, Emmy Award-winning TV host, and is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. The Food Network host has been heading to Flavortown for 40 seasons and visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country. Without input...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Fox 59
Indiana Comic Con Less Than 100 Days Away
The Indiana Comic Convention will be here before you know it. It features comic books, toys, gaming, TV shows and much more. This year it’s being held at the Convention Center from May 5th through the 7th. But today is important because the very first celebrity guests are being announced.
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
wrtv.com
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses. The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the...
22 WSBT
Three new K-9 troopers serving northern Indiana
New K-9 troopers are coming to northern Indiana. Troopers Benjamin Beers, William Carlson and Logan Hensley all recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy. They'll be joined by their K-9 partners Zero, Cooper and Kai respectively. The teams all completed over 400 hours of training together over 12...
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
YAHOO!
Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded
Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
Current Publishing
Bill in works to strengthen criminal penalties for killing police K-9s
On Jan. 18, The House Courts and Criminal Code Committee approved State Rep. Chris Jeter’s (R-Fishers) bill to strengthen criminal penalties and sentencing for killing a police K-9. Jeter, an attorney who serves as a member of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, authored House Bill 1306. The...
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
This spot in Oldenburg takes home the title.
wfft.com
Jared the Comfort Dog
Jared is one of over 130 comfort dogs in the country. He's one of four in Indiana, helping to heal those who need comfort.
buildingindiana.com
New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana
Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
ISP: Numerous reports of the latest Indiana State Police phone scam in Indianapolis Post
Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana State Police (ISP) Indianapolis Post has been receiving many complaints regarding a phone scam in the area. The caller identification on the call says, “Indiana State Police Post 52,” with the phone number listed as 317-899-8577 (the phone number to the post). The scammers pose themselves as police officers and […]
Family says Columbus man fell off cliff in Puerto Rico shooting social media videos
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The cliff by the lighthouse at Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico is a beautiful tourist destination, but can be dangerous for those who venture too close to the edge of the steep cliff. Twenty-seven-year-old Edgar Garay of Columbus, Indiana, fell 70 feet to his...
Here are Six of the Coolest Indoor Playgrounds in Indiana
Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within the state of Indiana that you're going to want to visit!. When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. When I was a kid, that go-to place was Discovery Zone in Evansville, Indiana. Every 90s kid loved going there. The slides, tunnels, ball pits, and games that Discovery Zone was so much fun. It was truly one of the most memorable aspects of my childhood.
Comments / 2