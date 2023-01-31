Read full article on original website
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series
The following article contains spoilers for the shows discussed. Writing a character off from a TV series often cannot be avoided. No matter the character or the circumstance, losing the character is bound to impact the show and the viewers. However, some characters' deaths are much more poignant than others.
‘The Last of Us’: Craig Mazin Warns of an Emotional Joel Flashback to Come
HBO’s The Last of Us has proven to be a much-beloved addition to television viewing, with great praise reserved for its cast. The series set in a post-apocalyptic world has had its fair share of tragic and emotional moments — the latest episode, Long, Long Time, brought about many a teary eye among the show’s viewing audience. With its system of flashbacks all the way to Outbreak Day, the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) was emotionally and effectively expanded and told in a new medium. But there seems to be more heart-wrenching flashbacks on the horizon.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Renewed for Season 2
AMC knows a hit when they see one and, just four episodes into the first season, the network has made the decision to renew Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To be honest, we aren’t surprised that the show has been able to cast such a spell on fans as fellow Rice-universe series Interview with the Vampire received a Season 2 renewal ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Mayfair Witches was such a success that it quickly shot above Interview with the Vampire’s premiere ratings on AMC+ and is now seated at the spot of the most-viewed season of any series on AMC+ within the first 30 days on the platform.
From '1899' to 'Uncoupled': 10 Great Netflix Shows That Got Canceled After One Season
With its original content, Netflix is, without a doubt, the market leader and a pioneer in the streaming service sector. Nevertheless, the network is also notorious for consistently canceling its shows after just one season, regardless of the ratings and reviews from fans and critics alike. Since Netflix doesn't always...
'Never Let Me Go' Series Scrapped at FX
Less than a year from being picked up as a series by FX, Never Let Me Go is no longer moving forward. The series adaptation started development at FX in May 2022 and was meant to air exclusively on Hulu. The television series had reportedly not begun production before it was scrapped.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
The Director of 'Paranormal Activity's Forgotten Found Footage Is His Best
Paranormal Activity’s impact on horror and the moviegoing landscape in general was considerable. With a clever marketing campaign that focused on audience reaction and encouraged prospective viewers to request their local theater play the movie, it created massive buzz and brought the found footage format back into vogue. It also propelled a former software programmer to great success as an up-and-coming director. Over the next few years, Oren Peli would enjoy his newfound status by producing a number of well-known horror movies, including Paranormal Activity sequels, the Insidious movies, and Chernobyl Diaries. It would take a number of years before he got back into the director’s chair, but when he did, it was for something grander and more ambitious than his debut picture: 2015's Area 51.
10 Movies that Almost Won the "Big Five" at the Oscars
In cinematic history, only three movies have won the "Big Five" at the Academy Awards — It Happened One Night, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and The Silence of the Lambs. These special powerhouse films have achieved a magnificent feat by winning Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay (Original or Adapted).
'Law & Order: SVU' Needs to Commit to the Benson/Stabler Romance
Back in 1999, the world was introduced to Law & Order: SVU and its two primary detectives Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay.) The partners have had palpable chemistry since day one, and it’s only grown stronger as both the actors and the characters got to know each other more. Fans quickly latched onto the pair and have been rooting for them to take the leap and become a romantic couple. After all, they’re basically perfect for each other in every sense of the word and understand each other in ways no one else does — it seems like a no-brainer. Unfortunately for fans, this slow burn is more of an eternal flame at this point.
'The Last of Us': Nick Offerman Reveals His Wife Urged Him to Accept His Role
Episode 3 of HBO's hit post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us presented a bold departure from the eponymous video game from which the series is adapted. The love-filled and heartwarming episode offered a break from the intense action that made up the first two episodes. Thankfully, the gamble paid off as the episode is now widely regarded as the best of the series so far and is equally the most viewed. Now, we are learning from Nick Offerman, who plays the character of Bill, on which the episode is largely focused, that he would never have been a part of the series had it not been for the convincing power of his wife, Megan Mullally.
'9-1-1: Lone Star': That Carlos and Iris Twist Rewrites History in the Best Way
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 Episode 1 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, a spin-off of the hit show 9-1-1, follows Owen (Rob Lowe) and TK Strand (Ronen Rubenstein) as they pack up their lives in New York City to make a new start in Austin, Texas. Following a call that leaves nearly all of the 126 firefighters dead — aside from Judd (Jim Parrack), who is haunted by his lone survival when the series begins — Owen is called in to use his vast experience to put together a new, fantastic team, which he is eager to do after TK relapses and nearly kills himself in an overdose. In the episodes to follow, the Strands have created a family at the 126 with Judd and his wife/dispatcher Grace (Sierra McClain), Marjan (Natacha Karam), Paul (Brian Michael Smith), Tommy (Gina Torres), Nancy (Brianna Baker), Mateo (Julian Works), and TK’s boyfriend and resident police officer Carlos (Rafael Silva).
JJ Abrams to Produce Adaption of Stephen King's 'Billy Summers'
Considered by many fans as the “King of Horror,” Stephen King is no stranger to seeing his work adapted for the screen with Rob Savage’s take on The Boogeyman coming to theaters June 2 and a series based on The Dark Tower in the works from Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan. With genre classics such as Stanley Kubrick’s divisive The Shining, the Kathy Bates-led thriller Misery and 2017’s quintessential coming-of-age horror It in his past, news of a new film or TV series adaptation of the popular author’s work is certain to perk up the ears of diehard and casual horror fans like. The latest of King’s books to join the cinematic universe is bestseller Billy Summers, which has recently been acquired by Warner Bros.
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Deserved More than Just One Oscar Nomination
Guillermo del Toro has spent awards season championing not his film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, but the medium of animation as a whole. He consistently championed animation and the means of storytelling it can produce — and the film world listened, awarding del Toro's Pinocchio for its music and its craft. On Oscar nomination morning, it received a nomination for Best Animated Feature. That honor is deserved, but it feels like not enough. Animation as a whole deserves more love for animators — del Toro’s Pinocchio could have helped skyrocket the industry’s support, and yet, it still only garnered just one nomination this year.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer Amps Up the Stakes for the Pogues
Netflix has released a new trailer for Season 3 of Outer Banks, and it looks like the Pogues are neck-deep in danger. The series follows a group of friends who get involved with big crime conspiracies while trying to find hidden treasure in paradisiac coastlines. After two seasons of dangerous...
Every Movie That Won the Best Picture Oscar Without Any Acting Nominations
More often than not, when a movie wins Best Picture at the Oscars – arguably the most prestigious award that a film could possibly aspire to – that prize is bound to be accompanied by one or a few nods in the acting categories. This isn't always the case, though. On 12 noteworthy occasions, the Best Picture winner's cast received no love from the Academy.
Things That Don't Exist in 'The Last of Us' Universe (Because the World Ended in 2003)
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us tv show.HBO's The Last of Us has presented a new take on the end of the world, with a frighteningly realistic outbreak known as Cordyceps. This is a fungus that mutated to survive in humans and turns them into zombie-like infected. One interesting thing about this story is that it isn't set in the distant future but in 2023. The game, on which the show is based, had the initial outbreak set around the time the game was released, making the bulk of the story take place in the future. The show chose to play with the timeline, so the main story aligns with the release year, and the flashbacks are set in the past. Despite the story's 2023 setting, much of what defines the year in our world is notably missing. In The Last of Us, "Outbreak Day" occurred on September 26, 2003, and afterward, the world stopped. Up to that point, the world in the show is similar, if not identical, to our own. But with the end of the world in 2003, The Last of Us' universe was forced onto a different path.
'Landscape with Invisible Hand's Director Cory Finley & Kylie Rogers Talk Aliens, the Unique Script, and Designing the Near-Future
In screenwriter and director Cory Finley’s third feature, Landscape with Invisible Hand, the near-future Earth has been overtaken by an alien species. Rather, the governments have handed over control to the Vuvv – said alien species – in a transaction of sorts, as the Vuvv have essentially bought Earth and many humans now face poverty. Releasing sometime this year, this is the screenwriter-turned-director’s third feature film, and the second to premiere at Sundance after 2017’s Thoroughbreds starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke.
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
Best Horror Movies Set in Asylums, From 'Unsane' to 'Shock Corridor'
Asylums and mental health hospitals, for all the good they might do in real life, are often synonymous with horror movies. The setting can lend itself to multiple kinds of horror, from being held prisoner by cruel staff to being unfairly deemed insane, by way of haunted halls and cruel ghosts. However, outside of horror video games which feature this setting regularly, how many horror movies actually take place in asylums? Excluding dramas and thrillers like Girl, Interrupted and Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, this list curates the best horror movies set in asylums for your perfect mad-house movie marathon:
'The Family Stallone' Reality Series Revealed in Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial
Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is taking his family up Paramount Mountain. The streamer announced that the actor, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone will star in a new reality series titled The Family Stallone which premieres this spring on Paramount+. To fully welcome the Stallones into the Paramount fold, the company has dedicated a whole face of the mountain to "Sly" in its Super Bowl ad for the streamer.
