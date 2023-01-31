(Preble County, OH)--A Preble County woman appeared in court Tuesday and now faces felony cruelty to animals after a horrible case of abuse. 26-year-old Kayla Brown allegedly put a beagle puppy in a small crate and dumped it last month on Verona Road in 25-degree-weather. The crate was found on its top with the dog still inside. A vet determined that the puppy was malnourished and dehydrated. Brown was arrested on Monday at her home. Brown is now being held on a $25,000 bond.

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO