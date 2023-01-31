Read full article on original website
Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K
Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
NME
Latto tried to auction her used underwear but eBay took it down due to “health and hygiene standards”
Latto tried to auction her underwear on eBay this week but the listing was taken down over “health and hygiene standards”. The ‘Big Energy’ rapper was responding to a social media troll who called her out for wearing the same pair of cheetah print underwear on two different occasions.
US Magazine
Latto Trolls Critic Who Said She ‘Can’t Afford New Panties’ by Selling Her Underwear on eBay
The last laugh! Latto unleashed an epic clap back when a troll accused her of re-wearing the same pair of underwear. The unexpected incident unfolded on Saturday, January 29, when a social media user took to Twitter to shade Latto, 24, for rocking a pair of animal print bloomers back-to-back. “Can’t afford new panties?” the critic wrote alongside two photos of the “Sunshine” rapper in the lingerie.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Violated Health & Hygiene Policies With Used Panties Listing, eBay Says
EBay took down Latto’s listing right before it reached $100K. Latto nearly made $100K in a matter of hours before eBay discovered she violated health and hygiene policies. After a troll commented on her choice of underwear, she clapped back by putting the panties for sale. In a matter of hours, the bids leaped to $95,650. However, before Latto could cash out on the opportunity, eBay removed the listing from its website.
